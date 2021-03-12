Elwood celebrated two wins at State Wrestling Championships

LEXINGTON – While the Hi-Line Bulls brought home the only champion from the NSAA State Wrestling Championships for Lexington area schools, Elwood celebrates two champions in 2021. We all know Elwood senior Conner Schutz pinned his way to the top of the podium in the Class D 170 lb. bracket, earning 4 pins in two day, all in 3:36 or shorter. What may have been lost in the broadcast is the support for another son of Elwood, and life-long friend of Schutz, Zach Dickau.
Dickau Wrestled as an Elwood Pirate in his freshman and sophomore years of high school and as a Bull when Elwood joined athletic forces with the Eustis-Farnam Knights his junior year. Dickau’s moving to a new farm took him from Elwood to the North Central Knights for his senior year of wrestling, but as a born son of Elwood, his win still gripped the small Gosper County town.
Dickau, a young man of few words, did have some recognition he wanted convey.
“I have great appreciation of my old coaches, Zach Edwards and Reed Kraeger. They taught me everything I know.” Dickau said. He extended the thank you to his hometown by saying “Also, the Elwood community who’s been strong and behind me ever since I moved. They’ve been behind me my whole life.”
Dickau also went 4-0 at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships with his first two wins by major decision, 9-0 over East Butler senior Michael Polivka and 17-3 over Meridian senior Lane Barton. He won his semifinal match by 5-0 decision over Thayer Central junior Brenner McLaughlin and clutched a 4-2 win over top seeded Elkhorn Valley senior Adam Miller for the gold. He was greeted in the back hallway by Schutz with a big hug as well as from his former Hi-Line coaches after the win.
In terms of wrestling, the name ‘Zach Dickau’ can’t be totally separated from the name ‘Conner Schutz.’ The two young men, both seniors, have been active in separate Elwood activities depending on the season, but are clearly supportive of each other in the winter wrestling season.
“It shows how hard we worked last year,” Schutz said of Dickau’s win, moments after earning the gold for himself. “He got fourth and I got runner-up. We always went back and forth on who could be better when it comes down to it. It’s good knowing we both worked our butts off this year and we’re both state champs. It’s a great feeling.”
While Elwood celebrates two champions, the Hi-Line Bulls record their first in history and Elwood High School’s first in more than two decades. Conner Schutz will join the wall with three other individual champion wrestlers from Elwood High School. Dick Slater, taking home the 167 lb. championship in 1973 being the first, then Greg Sentelle, the 105 lb. champion in 1981 and most recently the 2000 103 lb. state champion Matt White.
A congratulation to both of these sons of Elwood for their championship wins from the Lexington Clipper-Herald staff.