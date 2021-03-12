Elwood celebrated two wins at State Wrestling Championships

LEXINGTON – While the Hi-Line Bulls brought home the only champion from the NSAA State Wrestling Championships for Lexington area schools, Elwood celebrates two champions in 2021. We all know Elwood senior Conner Schutz pinned his way to the top of the podium in the Class D 170 lb. bracket, earning 4 pins in two day, all in 3:36 or shorter. What may have been lost in the broadcast is the support for another son of Elwood, and life-long friend of Schutz, Zach Dickau.

Dickau Wrestled as an Elwood Pirate in his freshman and sophomore years of high school and as a Bull when Elwood joined athletic forces with the Eustis-Farnam Knights his junior year. Dickau’s moving to a new farm took him from Elwood to the North Central Knights for his senior year of wrestling, but as a born son of Elwood, his win still gripped the small Gosper County town.

Dickau, a young man of few words, did have some recognition he wanted convey.

“I have great appreciation of my old coaches, Zach Edwards and Reed Kraeger. They taught me everything I know.” Dickau said. He extended the thank you to his hometown by saying “Also, the Elwood community who’s been strong and behind me ever since I moved. They’ve been behind me my whole life.”