Eagles vs. Falcons, Overton volleyball takes down Wilcox-Hildreth, Elm Creek

WILCOX — The Overton Eagles volleyball team soared with two wins over the Falcons and Buffalos on Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Eagles traveled to Wilcox to face down the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons and the Elm Creek Buffaloes.

In a play that would set the tone for the matches, JoLee Ryan scored a hard hit kill, it would be just one of many for her during the competitions. Also racking up their own scores were Natalie Wood, Maeli Meier and Kenzie Scheele.

The Eagles beat the Falcons decisively in two sets, 25-12 and 25-15.

During their match against Elm Creek, the Overton girls were even more dominate, with two wins of 25-5 and 25-10.

When the outcomes of the games were obvious, Coach Hayley Ryan rotated all of the Overton players, everyone got some experience on the floor.

The Eagles improve to 10-2.