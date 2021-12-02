Eagles vs. Eagles in Overton and Wood River jamboree

WOOD RIVER — The Overton Eagles had a long flight to face the Wood River Eagles during a preseason jamboree match on Monday, Nov. 29.

During the Lady Eagles game, the team was led by JoLee Ryan, followed by Ella Luther and Natalie Wood. The lead changed hands several times and the game wasn’t decided until the last quarter, when it looked like Overton might get the win.

However, Wood River started hitting three pointers and captured the win, 61-58.

During the boys game, Wood River got off to an early lead and maintained a comfortable scoring distance for the entire match.

Caleb Svarvari, Wyatt Ryan and Will Kulhanek were some of the leaders for the Eagles during the game. The boys lost 64-37.

Overton will start its regular season tonight in Araphaoe, taking on the Warriors.