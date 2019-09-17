OVERTON — It may have been a full moon last week but that didn’t stop Overton from coming away with victories in both football and volleyball.
Volleyball
The Lady Eagles faced off against Cambridge in a volleyball dual hosted by Overton on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Eagles had a tough go in the first two sets against the Trojans but managed to come out on top 25-16 in the first set and 25-20 in the second. The third set was a blow out with the Eagles winning 25-10.
Overton sophomore Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles in kills with 15. Junior Haley Fleischman wasn’t far behind with 14 kills as well as three serving aces. Fleischman also led the squad in digs with 14. Sophomores Addison Luther and Rachel Ecklund tied in receptions with 10.
Football
Friday the 13th proved to be a lucky night for the Eagles football team as they fought hard to pull out a 56-37 win against the Maxwell Wildcats. The Eagles started off slow in the first quarter only putting eight points on the board. Halfway through the first quarter, coach Huesinkvelt moved junior Elijah Huesinkvelt from quarterback to running back and brought senior Ryan Johnson in as his replacement at quarterback.
The second quarter saw a whole different team with the Eagles scoring 20 points to the Wildcats 8. Overton continued to stack on points in the second half scoring 16 in the third quarter and finally 12 in the last quarter. Senior Ryan Lauby led the team in both rushing yards (161) and touchdowns (5). Junior Elijah Huesinkvelt comes in behind Lauby with 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The 1-2 Overton Eagles will see a bye week and then go on to play the 3-0 Pleasanton Bulldogs Friday, Sept. 27.
