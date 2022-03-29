 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles have strong showing at Wilcox-Hildreth Invitational track meet

Overton track at Wil-Hil meet

Overton’s Violet Nelms participates in the 1600 meter relay on Friday, March 25.

 C-H photo • Tim White

Wilcox-Hildreth held their annual ‘first of the season’ track meet on Friday, March 25. There were approximately 21 schools involved.

Overton did well with the girls team, at one point ranking second overall. The boys ranked about fifth.

It was a windy, cold beginning as expected for this track meet but warmed up near the end.

One of Overton’s outstanding athletes was Maeli Meier with her first place finish of the 800 meter dash. Meier was a good four seconds ahead of the other runners with a time of 2:29.

Will Kulhanek, Hayden Muirhead, Blair Brennan, and Adysen McCarter all did well in their respective events as well.

For the first time in a very long time, Overton also has a pole vaulting team.

