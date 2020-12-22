Eagles drop two games to Bulldogs

OVERTON – The Overton lady Eagles took their first loss of the season when they hosted the formidable Pleasanton Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 18. The Overton girls took a 25-55 loss while the Eagles boys took a 43-69 loss.

The lady Eagles had trouble scoring in Friday’s game with the Bulldogs, as made evident by their lowest scoring game, so far this season. Pleasanton consistently outscored the Eagles in each quarter, scoring 12 points over the Eagles’ four in the first quarter and another 12 points over six points for Overton in the second quarter. A big, 22-point third quarter while holding the lady Eagles to just seven points set the tone for the end of the game. Pleasanton finished the job with nine points over Overton’s eight in the final quarter.

Overton seniors Haley Fleischman and Rachel Ecklund led the Eagles in scoring; Fleischman with 10 points and Ecklund with seven.

The Overton boys took a lead after the first eight minutes of play, scoring 16 points over Pleasanton’s 10. The Bulldogs claimed the lead before the half, however, when they scored 15 points over the Eagles’ eight in the second quarter. Overton trailed by one at the half-time buzzer, 24-25.

A big second half saw the Bulldogs score 44 points while the Eagles were only able to muster 19. The Eagles came away with a loss, 43-69.