Dusters slingshot past Haymakers for two wins

COZAD - The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Holdrege dusters on Saturday, taking two losses to the purple and gold as the lady ‘Makers fell, 28-38, and the Haymaker boys took a heartbreaking loss, 55-52.

The Cozad girls held a solid lead through the first half of the game with Holdrege, scoring 12 points over just eight points for the lady Dusters in the first quarter and leading in the second quarter, 10-8, for a halftime lead, 22-16.

The Lady Haymakers lost the game in the second half, starting with scoring just two points in the third quarter, allowing the Dusters to close the gap, tying the game at 24 points as the teams went into the fourth quarter. Holdrege pulled ahead, scoring 14 points in the last eight minutes, while the Cozad girls could only muster four. The lady Haymakers took the loss, 28-38.

Top scoring players for the Cozad girls were Megan Dyer with five points, Biz Tvrdy with eight and Karyn Burkholder with nine points.

The Haymaker boys took an early lead in their game, like the Cozad girls, putting up 15 points over 10 for the Dusters. The Holdrege boys caught up to the Cozad boys sooner, putting up 16 points over Cozad’s 11 in the second quarter and taking the game to halftime in a tie, 26-26.