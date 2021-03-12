Doane at NAIA Track and Field Championships

Lexington's Madison Sutton takes second place finish in weight throw
YANKTON, S.D. - Doane Track and Field competed at the NAIA Championships this past week, with the championships covering four days instead of the normal three and the women's competition going on Wednesday and Friday with the men going on Thursday and Saturday.
Saturday proved to be a big day for the Tigers as the men brought home six of their seven NAIA All-American honors on the week. Headlining the action was Matthew Campbell (SR/Ainsworth, Neb.) who not only earned two All-American plaques but was also crowned the NAIA Champion in the weight throw.
Campbell started the day with a Sixth Place finish in the shot put as he posted a mark of 16.79m (55-01.00). As the action moved to the weight throw in the afternoon, the first round of throws saw Olivet Nazarene's Noah Kigar take the early lead. In the second round, Campbell became the first thrower this season to eclipse 20 meters as he hit a personal best throw of 20.05m (65-09.50) to take a 7.5 inch lead over Midland's Dylan Kucera, the NAIA national leader entering the meet. On the third throw, Campbell improved his mark by hitting a throw of 20.29m (66-07.00)
"I was relaxed when I got into the ring today," Campbell said. "On each throw I just kept building on the previous one. I made some big jumps in the last two weeks and Coach (Zach) Lurz was a big reason for that."
Campbell is Doane's first weight throw national champion since 2006 when Will Moman won the event. Richard Dover (SR/Norfolk, Neb.) added All-American honors in the weight throw with a toss of 18.30m (60-00.50) to place seventh. He advanced to the finals with a throw of 18.28m and improved his mark on his fourth overall throw.
Jake Heitkamp (SR/Syracuse, Neb.) brought home a national runner-up finish in the high jump with a clearance of 2.10m (6-10.75). The accomplishment was no small feat for Heikamp who opened the year with the top mark in the NAIA in December but then an injury over the holiday break forced him out of action for several weeks. He was able to return in February and participate in two meets prior to nationals.
One of the challenges the competitors faced was different surfaces on the approach.
"It was similar to last year (at Brookings, S.D.) where we had to come off turf to the flat surface which was not ideal but you have to work through that as a competitor," Heitkamp said. "It was a little bit of an adjustment but I don't think it affected us too much, it is definitely different though."
Heitkamp is only the third to earn All-American honors in the high jump since 2008.
On Thursday, Connor Floyd (FR/Sutherland, Neb.) brought home the team's first All-American honors with an Eighth Place finish in the pole vault. He cleared 4.55m (14-11.25) in his first nationals experience. His performance in the pole vault gave the men an All-American in the event in six of the last seven years.
On the track Saturday for the men, two relays came home with All-American honors. The distance medley relay team of Kalen Dockweiler (SO/Callaway, Neb.), Chris Vincent (FR/Doniphan, Neb.), Aidan Wheelock (SO/Minden, Neb.), and Alec Wick (SR/Blair, Neb.) posted a time of 10:17.20, the fifth-fastest time in program history, and placed seventh. They are the first to earn All-American honors in the DMR since 2007 for Doane.
In the final race of the championships, the 4x400m relay team finished fifth. The squad of Austin Drake (JR/Allen, Texas), Jordan Tasler (SO/Atkinson, Neb.), Zach Turner (FR/Crete, Neb.), and Logan Hammond (SR/Ogallala, Neb.) turned in a time of 3:19.34. The last Doane team to earn All-American honors in the 4x400 was in 2010.
In women's action, the Tigers turned in two NAIA All-American performances on Friday. Leading the way was Madison Sutton (FR/Lexington, Neb.) in the weight throw as she posted a Second Place finish. Sutton was in fifth place after the prelims but on her first throw in the finals, she unleashed a toss of 18.01m (59-01.75) for a new personal best and moved into the second spot which held up.
"I don't think it was mechanics as much as it was the mindset I was in," Sutton commented. "I just needed to concentrate in order to throw big today."
Sutton is the first national champion in the event since April Kockrow managed the feat in 2000 for Doane.