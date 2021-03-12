Doane at NAIA Track and Field Championships

Campbell is Doane's first weight throw national champion since 2006 when Will Moman won the event. Richard Dover (SR/Norfolk, Neb.) added All-American honors in the weight throw with a toss of 18.30m (60-00.50) to place seventh. He advanced to the finals with a throw of 18.28m and improved his mark on his fourth overall throw.

Jake Heitkamp (SR/Syracuse, Neb.) brought home a national runner-up finish in the high jump with a clearance of 2.10m (6-10.75). The accomplishment was no small feat for Heikamp who opened the year with the top mark in the NAIA in December but then an injury over the holiday break forced him out of action for several weeks. He was able to return in February and participate in two meets prior to nationals.

One of the challenges the competitors faced was different surfaces on the approach.

"It was similar to last year (at Brookings, S.D.) where we had to come off turf to the flat surface which was not ideal but you have to work through that as a competitor," Heitkamp said. "It was a little bit of an adjustment but I don't think it affected us too much, it is definitely different though."

Heitkamp is only the third to earn All-American honors in the high jump since 2008.