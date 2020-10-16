District cross country results

Lexington area schools will send three teams and four runners to state
LEXINGTON – Lexington area cross country teams traveled all over the state to compete in their district cross country meets on Thursday, Oct. 15, and the results are in. The Lexington and Cozad cross country teams traveled to Ogallala for their district meets while Hi-Line and S-E-M traveled to Cambridge. The top 15 finishers and the top three teams earn a chance to compete in the state meet in Kearney.
LEXINGTON
Starting with the Lexington Minutemaids, Kennadi Ureste finished in the top 15 in 7th place with a time of 20:33.06 to lead the Minutemaids. Joining her in the top 15 in 10th place was Kayla Barrios with a time of 20:45.58 and Ella Ford in 11th at 20:56.71 to put three Minutemaids finishing in the top 15 to qualify for state.
Marissa Garcia finished fourth for the Minutemaids in the 20th place spot with a time of 21:32.89 and Janet Aguado finished in 28th place overall for the Minutemaids’ fifth runner in 22:22.80.
As a team the Minutemaids edged past the Scottsbluff Bearcats with 48 points to take third place as a team and a chance to compete in the 2020 State meet.
“The Minutemaids will need to work on the final portion of their races as we seemed to tighten up somewhat, yet they continue to progress and get in better racing shape,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail. “We look forward to the opportunity to run at State next week.”
The Minutemen celebrated four finishers in the top 15 of the boys Class B-4 District race on Thursday, starting with Elmer Sotelo in fourth place overall at 16:59.13 with Miguel Cruz behind him in sixth place with a time of 17:03.39. Antonio Moro and Kevin Parada both finished in the top 15, taking 14th and 15th places, respectively. Moro finished in 17:37.75 and Parada finished in 17:45.36.
Finishing out the rest of the Minutemen was Garrett Converse with a time of 17:45.98, just shy of the top 15, in 16th place with Oscar Aguado on his heels in 17th with a time of 18:00.68.
As a team, the Minutemen took third at the meet with 39 points.
“We look forward to going to Kearney next week to compete at State but aim to perform better than we did at the UNK Invite,” Jilka wrote of the Minutemen. “We’ll continue to work on hills and packing in the upcoming week to give it our best shot.”
COZAD
The Cozad lady Haymakers finished two runners in the top ten at the Class C-5 District meet in Ogallala with Mallory Applegate leading the way in 4th place, recording a time of 19:55.15, while Karyn Burkholder followed her in 11th place with a time of 21:21.08.
As a team, the Cozad girls took 4th with a combined score of 82 while the Minutemen had no finishers in the top 15, taking 9th place out of 12 teams with a score of 182.
HI-LINE
The Hi-Line Bulls girls team had had two finishers in the top 15 of their district race in Cambridge with Whitney Dickau leading the way in 10th place, recording a time of 23:25.72. Behind Dickau, in 13th place, Payton Muegerl finished in 23:46.26.
Natalie Malcom finished in 23rd as Hi-Line’s third runner with a time of 24:49.86, Genesee Knackstedt finished in 31st with a time of 25:41.08 and Dallas Weitzel finished 38th in 26:46.13.
As a team the Hi-Line girls took third place with a total score of 40.
For the Hi-Line boys, Jordan Kranz was the sole runner, taking 10th place with a time of 18:48.11.
S-E-M
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller cross country team, consisting of two runners, qualified one for state. Josie Smith will Represent the lady Mustangs at the state meet as she took 11th place at her Class D-5 District race in Cambridge with a time of 23:35.96. Gage Schledewitz finished in 49th place of the boys race with a time of 22:15.20.
The NSAA Cross Country Championships will be held in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 23. The Minutemaids will race at 3 p.m. while the Minutemen will toe the line at 3:30 p.m. The Cozad girls, in the Class C race, will begin at 1:30 p.m. while the Class C boys will begin at 2 p.m. Hi-Line and S-E-M qualifiers in the Class D girls race will begin at 12 p.m. while the Class D boys race begins at 12:30 p.m.
