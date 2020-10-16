District cross country results

Lexington area schools will send three teams and four runners to state

LEXINGTON – Lexington area cross country teams traveled all over the state to compete in their district cross country meets on Thursday, Oct. 15, and the results are in. The Lexington and Cozad cross country teams traveled to Ogallala for their district meets while Hi-Line and S-E-M traveled to Cambridge. The top 15 finishers and the top three teams earn a chance to compete in the state meet in Kearney.

LEXINGTON

Starting with the Lexington Minutemaids, Kennadi Ureste finished in the top 15 in 7th place with a time of 20:33.06 to lead the Minutemaids. Joining her in the top 15 in 10th place was Kayla Barrios with a time of 20:45.58 and Ella Ford in 11th at 20:56.71 to put three Minutemaids finishing in the top 15 to qualify for state.

Marissa Garcia finished fourth for the Minutemaids in the 20th place spot with a time of 21:32.89 and Janet Aguado finished in 28th place overall for the Minutemaids’ fifth runner in 22:22.80.

As a team the Minutemaids edged past the Scottsbluff Bearcats with 48 points to take third place as a team and a chance to compete in the 2020 State meet.