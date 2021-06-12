The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO heads to all corners of Nebraska on Wednesday, June 16, with 10 groups hitting 20 stops across the state. Tentative details for each stop are now set, and all Big Red Blitz events are free to the public. Capacity is limited for each event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional details about each event are now posted on the Huskers' Facebook page. https://huskers.com/news/2021/6/8/athletics-details-for-big-red-blitz-announced.aspx