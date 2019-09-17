Looking to create their own memories, the drivers engaged in fierce competitions to be the Connie Jewett Memorial Race Champions while improving their position in the points standings on Championship Night at Dawson County Raceway in Lexington, Nebraska on Sunday evening.
Doing what he needed to do, Beatrice’s Jordan Grabouski came into the night with the points lead and clinch the crown by winning the Feature in the IMCA Modified division. Grabouski took the lead on the fifth lap and never looked back in being the first to the checkered flag. Slicing through traffic to work his way onto the podium, Colton Osborn of Cozad was able to stay among the lead pack and hold off the challenges to earn the runner-up accolades. Coming from deep in the field, Eddie Belec of Arvada, Colorado was able to work his magic to ‘bob and weave’ through traffic to finish strong to the tune of a third place finish. Anthony Roth of Columbus and Wallace’s Brandon Clough rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth overall.
Biding his time to garner the lead, Tyler Andreasen of Grand Island was able to score the lead just past the halfway point of the feature event for the IMCA Northern Sport Mods and then cruise to the victory. Andreasen as the season points leader started near mid pack and was able to avoid any on-track mishaps to garner the lead on the eighth lap and never trail again. Making his move up a step onto the podium during the final re-start of the feature event, Jamey Kennicutt of Gothenburg was able to move up from third to second place with just four laps remaining. Kennicutt was able to hold his position to earn the runner-up honors. Leading the way early on lap three and up until Andreasen took over the point, was Jacob Olmstead of Overton. Olmstead snared the lead away from Eric Kackmeister on lap three and tried to run away and hide at the front of the field only to be caught by Andreasen. Olmstead was still able to remain consistent and earn a third place finish. Dillon Schultz of North Platte and Craig Howard of Lexington came home in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Staying among the lead pack for much of the 2019 season paid off for Kyle Pfiefer of Hills City, Kansas earlier in the season as he scored a victory, he was able to find that winning formula again on Championship night to score the win in the IMCA Stock Car feature event. Pfiefer was able to snare the lead away from Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg during lap 11 by riding the cushion for all it was worth to gain the lead. Pfiefer was able to then hold off any and all challenges from the heavy hitters stalking his hot rod. After relinquishing the lead, Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg was able to stay among the leaders and challenge for podium positions. At the line, Whiting was able to edge Jordan Grabouski of Beatrice to finish as the runner-up. Grabouski was forced to settle with third place accolades. Kyle Clough of Wallace and BJ Wagoner of Colby, Kansas rounded out the top five finishers.
Leading the laps that mattered the most, Jacob Olmstead of Overton was able to score the victory in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Olmstead was able to drive his way into contention from his fifth row starting spot to be able to score the lead on a re-start with just two laps remaining in the feature. Olmstead put the pedal to the metal and was rewarded for his efforts with the win. Crossing the finish line in second place overall was Braxton Berry of Colby, Kansas after he had led a majority of the feature. Berry grabbed the lead on the fourth lap and led up to the final two laps of the feature event. Crossing the finish line in third place by the slimmest margins was Jeff Ware of Columbus, who entered the feature with a one-point lead in the season points over the fourth place finishing Zach Olmstead of Overton. Close behind them was Luke Wassom of Broken Bow in fifth place.
Continuing his dominance and string of good finishes at Lexington, Terry Tritt of York was the top finisher in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Tritt entered the evening with a large lead in the season points standings, which he was able to build on to claim the victory. Gibbon’s Justin Smallcomb was able to keep his elbows up and the gas pedal down to the tune of a runner-up finish after starting on the inside of the second row. Having his best run to date at Dawson County Raceway, Sean Miller of Cozad piloted a Mopar Magic hot rod to the third place accolades. Miller started the feature on the front row and was able to stay among the leaders throughout the feature event.
(Unofficial Results)
--IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. 3b-Eddie Belec; 4. 60IV-Anthony Roth; 5. 20b-Brandon Clough; 6. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 7. 323-Zach Schultz; 8. 50s-Kale Smith; 9. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 10. 50-Scott Smith.
--IMCA Northern Sport Mod Feature: 1. 13t-Tyler Andreasen; 2. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 3. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 4. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 5. 68-Craig Howard; 6. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 7. 6-Tony Gregg; 8. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 9. 88-Eric Kackmeister; 10. 8-Andrew Rayburn.
--IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 54p-Kyle Pfiefer; 2. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 3. 30-Jordan Grabouski; 4. 11k-Kyle Clough; 5. 51w-BJ Wagoner; 6. 35jw-Casey Woken; 7. 1x-Bo Egge; 8. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 9. 24-Bob Chalupa; 10. 71-Andrew Dillenburg.
--IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 88-Jacob Olmstead; 2. 15b-Braxton Berry; 3. 83-Jeff Ware; 4. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 5. 2w-Luke Wassom; 6. 12t-Tanner Jones; 7. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 8. +1-Dan Pittman; 9. 5m-Frank Mladek; 10. 41-Adam Wasserman.
--IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 5x-Terry Tritt; 2. 85-Justin Smallcomb; 3. 96k-Sean Miller; 4. 26-Marcus Florom; 5. 74-Robert Clanton; 6. 29e-Justin Schmidt; 7. 07-Merle Johnson; 8. 1-Brandon Leonard.
