Gothenburg wins teams, Cozad's Becker takes first individually
COZAD – The annual Dawson County Golf Invite was held on Friday, Sept. 20, this time at the Cozad Country Club. The Lexington Minutemaids, the Cozad lady Haymakers and the Gothenburg Lady Swedes met in the triangular.
The top eight shooters at the Dawson County Invite included Lynzi Becker of Cozad in first with a 77, just six over par for the course. Behind her, in second place, was Annika Harm of Gothenburg with 81 and Zoey Salem of Lexington in third with 101.
Ellery Harm of Gothenburg took fourth place with a 106 for the day and right behind her was Ayden Ourada of Cozad with a 109 for fifth. Hanna Schaben of Gothenburg took sixth place having shot a 113 for the day.
Taking Gothenburg’s fourth spot in the top eight, Maggie Aden placed seventh on Aden’s heels with a 114. Rounding out the top eight for the Dawson County Invite was Abbie Owens of Lexington in eighth place with a 115 for the day.
Team scoring for the event saw Gothenburg in first with 534 and Lexington in second with 593. Cozad had only four golfers entered in the event.
