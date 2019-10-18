OGALLALA – The Lexington Cross Country teams traveled to Ogallala on Thursday, Oct. 17 to take part in the Class B-4 District cross country meet. The Minutemen destroyed the boys race and took first place with a perfect ten points as a team. The Minutemaids qualified as a team, as well, taking third place in the girls event with a total of 41 points.
The Minutemaids had four finishers in the top 15 at the district meet in Ogallala. Sophomore Kayla Barios led the way for the Lexington girls, finishing the race in 21:18.4 for sixth place while her teammate sophomore Kennadi Ureste was on her heels in seventh place with a time of 21:27.59. Freshman Marissa Garcia finished 10th place for the ‘Maids with a final time of 21:57.4. Seniors Sabrina Converse and Jessica Virgilio finished 18th and 19th, respectively, with their final times recorded as 22:44.5 and 22:45.7. Junior Janet Aguado finished in 31st to sum up the Minutemaids’ runners at the meet, completing her run in 24:46.
“Nerves tended to get the best of the Minutemaids as we struggled to bring out our best performance at the District meet,” Lexington head coach Sam Jilka wrote in an e-mail about the district meet. “Despite the third place finish, the Maids know they are capable of doing much better and fortunately get a chance to run at State. A more aggressive start will help the girls be in a better position to run more effectively so we will continue to work on that element in practice next week.”
The secret to success for the Minutemen was hard work and domination at the district meet as the Lexington boys took a 1-2-3-4 win at the finish line. Senior Yanni Vasquez took the lead for the Minutemen in first place with a time of 16:42.1 with three teammates on his tail. Senior Alexis Hernandez took second with a time of 16:50.3, senior Cyrus Rhea in third with 17:14.09 and sophomore Sean Worthman closed out Lexington’s score in fourth with a time of 17:18.4. Junior Elmer Sotelo also finished in the top 15 in 15th place with a time of 17:49.8. Sophomore Garrett Converse filed in in 21st place for the Minutemen with an 18:18.9 finish.
The Minutemen were outstanding in executing the plan designed to be successful at the District meet,” Jilka Continuted about the boys’ performance. “Our top three runners, Yanni Vasquez, Alexis Hernandez, and Cyrus Rhea took charge early in the race and established the tone. The three ran in sync and established a healthy distance from the other competitors. 4th runner Sean Worthman was incredible and pushed past the Northwest and Gering runners so that our boys had a perfect score of 10 with a 1-2-3-4 finish.”
Jilka also mentioned in the e-mail that this is the first time the Minutemen have ever taken a perfect score at the district meet. He also praised some of his veteran runners for their long term commitment to the program, noting that Yanni Vasquez and Alexis Hernandez have participated in three district championships and one district runner up in their careers with the Minutemen.
“They have established quite a legacy and want to add to that next week at state,” Jilka finished. “The competition and course will be more aggressive and we are excited for the opportunity to take on the best.”
Complete team results for the Class B-4 District cross country meet are as follows:
Girls
1st – Gering (25 points)
2nd – Scottsbluff (33)
3rd – Lexington (41)
4th – G.I. Northwest (59)
5th – McCook (60)
6th – Alliance (112)
Boys
1st – Lexington (10 points)
2nd – G.I. Northwest (29)
3rd – Gering (48)
4th – McCook (74)
5th – Scottsbluff (82)
6th – Alliance (121)
The Lexington cross country teams will compete in the 2019 state cross country championships next week, held in Kearney at Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 25.
