OGALLALA – The Cozad Haymakers cross country team qualified five runners for the state competition on Friday, Oct. 25 in Kearney. The Haymakers boys qualified two runners and took eighth place as a team at the Class C-4 district meet in Ogallala with 127 points while the lady Haymakers qualified three despite not having sufficient numbers to qualify a team.
The Cozad lady ‘Makers entered three runners into the C-4 district meet and qualified all three in the top 15 finishing runners. Mallory Applegate, a Cozad freshman, led the Cozad girls in second place with a final time of 20:13.3. Her teammates, senior Megan Burkholder and freshman Karyn Burkholder finished in 12th and 15th place, respectively, with finishing times of 22:15.4 and 22:22.2.
The Haymaker boys qualified two runners in the top 15 finishers. Gabe Estrada, a Haymaker senior, finished in 17:09.79 to take second place overall while his teammate senior Austin Werner finished in 12th with a finishing time of 18:02.9. Sophomore Kaden Starr finished in the 52nd spot with a time of 21:46 and rounding out the Haymakers team score was Jacob Sub in 61st place with a time of 23:15.59.
Full team results for the Class C-4 District cross country meet are as follows:
Girls
1st – Chadron (28 points)
2nd – Mitchell (42)
3rd – Chase County (60)
4th – Sidney (64)
5th – Ogallala (72)
6th – Holdrege (77)
7th – Gothenburg (86)
8th – Broken Bow (135)
Boys
1st – Sidney (26 points)
2nd – Mitchell (50)
3rd – Broken Bow (73)
4th – Chadron (74)
5th – Holdrege (83)
6th – Gothenburg (97)
7th – Ogallala (113)
8th – Cozad (127)
9th – Chase County (167)
10th – Alma-SV (193)
11th – Valentine (205)
Applegate, Megan and Karyn Burkholder, Estrada and Werner will travel to Kearney to participate in the 2019 cross country state championships at the Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 25.
