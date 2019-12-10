COZAD – The Cozad Wrestling team held their annual Haymaker invite on Saturday where 16 teams met for some competition in the early part of the season. Two area schools, Lexington and Cozad, were in attendance at the invite; Lexington took home six medals from the meet and claimed fourth place as a team with 126.5 points while Cozad claimed four medals at their home invite and took 13th place with 63 team points.
From the bottom of the weight classes for Lexington, Daven Naylor took third place in the 106 lb. weight class. He received a bye his first round and was pinned by Adams Central’s Tristen Obermiller in the second in 1:19. Naylor received another bye in his third round before facing Kole Weigel of North Platte. Naylor pinned Weigel in 3:55 for the win and went on to earn a second pin on the day, this time over John Stanley of Gothenburg, pinning him in 1:47. Naylor entered the third place match with Paige Denke of Chadron and Won the match by major decision, 11-2.
In the 113 lb. class Lexington’s Ivan Lazo claimed third place. Lazo received a bye his first round and faced Brayden Schmalz of Holdrege in his second. Lazo lost to Schmalz by 9-5 decision. In his third match of the day, Lazo went toe-to-toe with Drake Miles of North Platte and pinned him in 2:33 for the win. He also won his next match by fall, pinning Julian Stiver of McCook in 2:15. He earned his way into the third place matchby pinning Jeremy Oswald of Aurora in 2:24 and defeated Cole Stokey of Ogallala by 4-1 decision to take third place.
Ean Bailey took third place for Lexington in the 120 lb. class.. Bailey won his first round match with Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth by fall in 1:24 and claimed a 13-4 major decision win over his second opponent, Talyn Campbell of McCook. Bailey then met with Paul Ruff of Gering and lost, 3-6, and went on to meet Kahle Greenwood of Aurora, pinning him in 56 seconds to go on to the third place match. Bailey defeated Isaac White of Cozad by 6-0 decision, claiming third place.
In the 126 lb. class Angel De la Torre took sixth place for Lexington. De la Torre defeated Zane Stoike of Alliance by fall in his first round, pinning him in just 34 seconds and went on to defeat Konnor Howard of Adams Central by fall in 3:14. De la Torre lost his third match against Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte by fall in 41 seconds before his second loss of the day to Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege by 5-6 decision. This sent De la Torre into the fifth place match with Jordan Ruiz of Sidney. Ruiz won the match, 2-4, giving De la Torre sixth place.
Brady Fago was the area’s lone first place medalist at the Cozad Invite. Fago began by pinning Jaxon Minnick of Alliance in his first round match, pinning Minnick in 4:55 before defeating Merritt Skinner of Ogallala by technical fall, 16-0. His next win, a 10-2 major decision win over Tallon Craig of Chadron, was Fago’s 100th varsity career win. Fago won his next match, the championship match, against Nathaniel Murillo of Gering by 14-2 major decision.
To sum up Lexington’s medalists at the Cozad Invite, 182 lb. Efrin Aguirre received a bye his first round and faced Zac Haug of Chadron in his second. Aguirre defeated Haug by fall, pinning him in 1:10. His third round match with Wyatt Werner of Seward, another win by fall, was over in 1:13 seconds and Aguirre moved on to the championship match. Aguirre lost by fall in 1:44 to Gavyn Brauer of North Platte and took home the second place medal.
For Cozad, 120 lb. Isaac White lost to Devon Ackles of Adams Central, 2-9, receiving a by in his second round. White then went head-to-head with Talyn Campbell of McCook and won by decision, 4-2, then defeated Jaydan Janssen of Holdrege by fall in 1:42. White then won a match with Devon Ackles of Adams Central by 4-3 decision to go into the third place match against Ean Bailey of Lexington. White fell to Bailey, 0-6, taking home the fourth place medal.
Kaleb Pohl of Cozad met Jordan Covert of Seward in the first round of the 160 lb. bracket, winning by fall in 1:06. Pohl also won his second round match, against Arturo Navarrete of Lexington, winning by fall in 3:36. Pohl lost his next match by fall in 55 seconds to Jacob Awiszus before meeting with Hunter Skalsky of Ogallala in the left-hand side of the bracket. Pohl lost by forfeit to Skalsky and lost by medical forfeit in the fifth place round with Kade Waggener of Chadron for the sixth place medal.
Eli Boryca, Cozad’s 170 lb. contender, opened with a first round win when he defeated Keegan Grant by fall in 2:26. Boryca lost his second round match with Brock Skinner of Ogallala by fall in 1:18, moving to the left half of the bracket. Boryca then met with Wyatt Janssen of Adams Central and defeated him by fall in 1:40 before an 8-2 win over Mason Bisbee of Seward. Boryca then lost to Cameron Aughenbaugh of Plattsmouth, 0-4, to face Sawyer Haag of Chadron in the fifth place match. Boryca lost by medical forfeit, taking the sixth place medal.
The last of the area wrestlers to medal at the Cozad Invite, Cade Stott of Cozad, took a first round win over Sebastian Romero of Lexington by fall in 2:43 before earning a second pin over Jace Moss of Alliance in 3:30. Stott lost his third round match to Jordan Kavulak of Seward by fall in 3:23 and moved to the left side of the bracket. Stott re-entered the bracket against Austin Kreutzer of McCook and lost by decision, 3-6, to go to the fifth place match. Stott defeated Meyer Sikes of Aurora by fall in 1:56 to take the fifth place medal.
Coming up, the Lexington wrestlers will host Grand Island Northwest on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Cozad will host a dual with McCook on the same night at 6:30 p.m.
