Cozad Volleyball falls to Broken Bow, St. Pat's in triangular

COZAD – The Cozad lady Haymakers brought in the Broken Bow Indians and the North Platte St. Patrick’s Irish for some volleyball action on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Cozad squad fell to both foes while the Irish Split with one win and one loss. The Broken Bow girls took two wins in the triangular.
The lady ‘Makers first met with the Indians and suffered a 9-25 first set and a 15-25 second set for a 0-2 loss in the first match.
Cozad took a short break while the St. Patrick’s Irish took the court with the Indians. The Indians put away another solid win over the St. Pat’s squad, 2-0, defeating North Platte 25-13 in the first set and 25-19 in the second.
Cozad then joined the Irish on the court for the final match of the night. The St. Pat’s girls put the hurt on the lady ‘Makers with a 16-25 first set and a 9-25 second set.
Cozad will host their varsity volleyball invitational on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the CHS gym with matches set to begin at 12:30 p.m.
