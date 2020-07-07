COZAD - While the Lexington Pinnacle Bank boys were set to travel to Broken bow on Monday, the Reds met with the Broken Bow teams at home on Sunday, July 5 where Cozad took a loss in the juniors game, 1-15, but the Reds seniors claimed a respectable victory in the second game of the doubleheader, 7-5.
Broken Bow took an early lead on the Reds juniors in the top of the first inning, 0-3, and Paul Cole scored the junior’s single run on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning. Broken Bow was able to hold the Cozad boys from finding another run while putting up an additional 12 runs for a big 1-15 win.
The seniors fared better when they took their turn with the boys from the North. While Broken Bow drew first blood on the scoreboard, they put a single run in their column and the Reds senior responded with three of their own in the bottom of the first inning for a 3-1 lead.
The teams sat tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Reds rallied another three runs before trading the bat back to Broken Bow at the top of the sixth.
The Reds led 7-4, and allowed just one run for Broken Bow in the remainder of the game, claiming a 7-5 win.
Austin Werner scored two runs for the Reds against Broken Bow while his teammates Evan Thome, Eli Werner, Paul Cole, Noah Shoemacher and Nate Engel each scored one run.
The Reds will travel for their next games when they head west to take a shot against Ogallala. Games in Ogallala are set to begin at 2 p.m. Central time.
