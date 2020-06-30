GOTHENBURG - The Cozad Reds juniors and seniors took the short trip to Gothenburg to open the weekend with the baseball on Friday, June 26. The Reds juniors took a loss to the younger Gothenburg players, 7-8, while the Reds seniors took a win over their Melons counterparts, 6-2.
The seniors game remained competitive in the first four innings. The Reds edged Gothenburg, 2-1 when Cozad took the plate in the top of the fifth.
Cozad, with two outs in the inning, rallied four points with runs scored by Evan Thome, Paul Cole, Austin Werner and Alex Werner.
Cozad enjoyed a comfortable 6-1 lead when Gothenburg took the bat in the bottom of the inning.
The Melons were unable to answer the runs until the bottom of the sixth when they scored just one run, bringing the score to 6-2.
The Reds were set to extend their lead with a runner in scoring position at third when Eli Werner sent a fly ball to left field where Weston Geiken caught the final out. The Melons had just one more chance at the plate.
Spencer Pleschourt closed out the game from the mound, striking out Gothenburg’s Jake Kozeal, sealing the 6-2 win.
The Cozad juniors will travel to play Hershey on Thursday, July 2 with the game set to begin at 7 p.m.
Both teams will resume play at home on Sunday, July 5 against Broken Bow. The juniors will begin at 2 p.m. and the seniors game will follow.
