HOLDREGE – The Cozad lady Haymakers traveled to Holdrege to face off with the Dusters on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The Cozad girls made a win look easy against the Holdrege squad, finishing the game in just three innings, winning by a score of 17-3.
Cozad took a commanding lead in the first inning scoring six runs over the Dusters’ two. Emma Coen, Jersey Irish, Katie Wilson, Maddie Spaulding, Hannah Guthard and Tayler Chytka Scored the lady ‘Makers’ runs in the first inning.
Spaulding, Chytka, Cadence Phaby, Biz Tvrdy, McKenzie Lee, Irish and Wilson all scored runs in the top of the second inning to give the Cozad a 14-2 lead. The lady Haymakers shut down the Holdrege offense in short order in the bottom of the second with the dusters going scoreless.
Haley Cargill, Lee and Coen each scored a run in the top of the third. Holdrege responded in the bottom of the inning with a single run. The Cozad girls claimed a win at the conclusion of the third inning, 17-3.
The Haymakers went on to play neighboring rivals, the Gothenburg Swedes, on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Haymakers took the win over the lady Swedes, 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.