Cozad’s Katie Wilson signs with Concordia University
Cozad’s Katie Wilson signs with Concordia University

COZAD — A Cozad High School senior has signed with Concordia University to be a member of their cheerleading squad

Katie Wilson signed her letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at CHS joined by her family, high school staff and future Concordia Head Cheer and Dance Coach, Mandi Maser.

“We are really excited,” Maser said about Wilson joining the squad, “she brings a lot of different options – tumbling skills, great jumps, she’s got a lot of flexibility coming from both a cheer and dance background. It makes her even more valuable to us.”

“She is a great fit for our team as well,” Maser added.

“I am super excited to go to Concordia, I picked it because it’s in a smaller town and a smaller school, much like Cozad, where I grew up,” Wilson said.

When asked what she is most excited about doing at Concordia, Wilson said, “I’m really excited to do competitive cheer, I’ve never been able to compete in that before, I think that will be a great experience.”

