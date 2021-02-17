Cozad names Dueland as new head football coach

Cozad Community Schools is pleased to announce that Jayce Dueland has been named the new Head Football Coach at Cozad High School. Coach Dueland comes to Cozad after spending nine years as a 7-12 Industrial Technology teacher, Head Football coach and Head Golf coach at Elm Creek High School. Prior to his years at Elm Creek, Coach Dueland was an assistant coach at Chadron State College and McCook High School. His college playing experience includes four years at Chadron State College where he was a four year letter winner.