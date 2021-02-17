 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cozad names Dueland as new head football coach
0 comments

Cozad names Dueland as new head football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
JDueland9209.jpg

Jayce Dueland

 Courtesy photo

Cozad Community Schools is pleased to announce that Jayce Dueland has been named the new Head Football Coach at Cozad High School.  Coach Dueland comes to Cozad after spending nine years as a 7-12 Industrial Technology teacher, Head Football coach and Head Golf coach at Elm Creek High School.  Prior to his years at Elm Creek, Coach Dueland was an assistant coach at Chadron State College and McCook High School.  His college playing experience includes four years at Chadron State College where he was a four year letter winner.

Coach Dueland has a career record of 69-25. His teams at Elm Creek have made the playoffs nine straight years including four quarterfinal teams and one semi-final team.  

Coach Dueland will be the High School Career & Technical Education teacher at Cozad High School.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cozad falls to Crusaders
Sports News

Cozad falls to Crusaders

COZAD - The Haymaker Basketball teams played before a home crowd for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday, Feb. 4 when they hosted t…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics