Cozad Lady Haymakers score road win against Lexington Minutemaids
  • Updated
LEXINGTON — The Cozad Lady Haymakers visited the Lexington Minutemaids on Tuesday, Sept. 14 for a good night of softball.

In the first inning the Haymakers made a bold statement leading the Maids 5-1, at the end of the fourth the scoreboard was still in favor of Cozad at 6-4.

Then in the final inning, the Maids looked like they might pull off a comeback, with pitcher Monica Compos and the catcher Jordyn Jefferies putting in some fine performances.

However, it was not to be as the Lady Haymakers pulled off a close one, 7-6.

