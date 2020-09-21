 Skip to main content
Cozad Haymakers suffer first loss of 2020
Cozad Haymakers suffer first loss of 2020

Nolan Wetovick WEB.jpg

Cozad's Nolan Wetovick takes the ball into the end zone in the Friday, Sept. 18 game with the Adams Central Patriots.  Wetovick scored one of Cozad's two touchdowns in the 13-21 loss.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

COZAD – The Cozad Haymakers suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Adams Central Patriots on Friday, Sept. 18.  The Patriots drove the score high in the early quarters to give the ‘Makers the loss, 13-21.

The Patriots opened the scoring in Friday’s game with a single touchdown in the first quarter for seven points on the board.  Haymakers were able to respond in the second with a touchdown of their own for six points of their own but Adams Central added fourteen points to their score before the halftime break.    Cozad trailed at the end of the first half, 6-21.

While Cozad was able to outscore the Patriots in the second half, scoring one touchdown for seven points while leaving Adams Central scoreless in the last 24 minutes of play.  Their effort wasn’t enough to overcome the Patriots and the Haymakers fell, 13-21.

Jacob Weatherly led the Haymakers in passing yards with a single completion on one attempt for 80 yards and one touchdown.  Nolan Wetovick had five completions on 12 attempts for 17 yards.  Wetovick led his team in rushing yards having grossed 94 yards on 20 carries for one touchdown.  Jacob Engel was the leading receiver for Cozad with 80 yards on one reception.

Sophomore Jaden Cervantes went one for two on PATs against the Patriots.

The 3-1 Haymakers will be at home again this week when they host the 2-2 Holdrege Dusters.  Kick-off in Cozad is scheduled for 7 p.m.

