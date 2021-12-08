Cozad Haymakers kennel the Pleasanton Bulldogs

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers were able to put up two wins against the Pleasanton Bulldogs on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The girls won their game by 10 points while the boys found a way to win at home.
Lady Haymakers step up on defense to beat the Bulldogs
“We are constantly building and building and building,” said Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson, “tonight we never settled down, we battled and battled, the defense stuck together as a team.”
Gilson said the Bulldogs played well, saying they made their shots and were dribble penetrating. “They have some good athletes that will help them the rest of the season.”
Gilson said the game really came down to making stops on defense. “We really stuck it to them,” he said.
Before this game, Gilson said they worked on their offense, especially their dribble drive situations. He said Megan Dyer (14) and Makaia Baker (12) “really stepped up,” for the Haymakers offense during the game.
He said his team passed the ball well throughout the game and found the easiest shots possible.
The Lady Haymakers came into the game swinging, scoring 16 points in the first quarter while holding the Bulldogs to nine points. In the second quarter, Pleasanton rallied and was able to put up 16 points, while Cozad scored 10 more points.
The third quarter was dead even between both teams, with only seven points scored by each. However, Cozad saved its best quarter for last, scoring 17 points and held the Bulldogs to only six. The final score was 48-38.
Cozad’s offense was led by Baker with 17 points, and Dyer with 10 points. Regan Schroeder (4) had six points and Regan Armogast (5) had five points. Dyer had two three pointers to her name while Dyer had one.
With the win, the Lady Haymakers are now 1-1. Their next match will be a home game on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Hershey Panthers. Hershey is 2-0 , with wins over Perkins County and Gothenburg.
Haymakers show resiliency to win tough home match
“I thought our first half was really phenomenal,” Cozad Head Boys Coach Nick Broz said, “We did a lot of things we worked on in practice – ball movement, pass execution. Our offense was clean, which led to a lot of great shots.”
In the second half, Broz said passes were not as clean as they could have been which bogged down the offense. “Overall, we found a way to win,” he said.
Rebounding was great overall, especially in the fourth quarter, Broz said.
Looking ahead, Broz said they will work on transition defense and not allow the ball to get penetrated, he said this was an issue in the second half. He said they will continue to work on rotations defensively.
“The kids show resiliency to win another tough one at home,” said Broz.
The Haymakers offense allowed them to have a good first quarter, putting up 21 points, while the Bulldogs followed with 15 of their own. In the second quarter, the Haymakers put up an additional 13 points while holding the Bulldogs to nine.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to gain the advantage and scored 17 points, while the Haymakers put up 14. The fourth quarter was close, with Cozad scoring 13 to Pleasanton’s 11.
The final score was 61-52.
On offense, Cozad was led by Jacob Weatherly (1) who had 26 points, 12 came from three pointers, Cash Chytka (4) had eight points, Nathan Engel (23) had seven points and Tag Sassali (14), Nolan Wetovick (15) and Monty Brooks (0) each had six points.
With the win, the Haymakers are 2-0 on the season. Their next match is a home game on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Hershey Panthers. The Panthers are 0-2, with losses against Gothenburg and Perkins County.