Cozad Haymakers kennel the Pleasanton Bulldogs

The third quarter was dead even between both teams, with only seven points scored by each. However, Cozad saved its best quarter for last, scoring 17 points and held the Bulldogs to only six. The final score was 48-38.

Cozad’s offense was led by Baker with 17 points, and Dyer with 10 points. Regan Schroeder (4) had six points and Regan Armogast (5) had five points. Dyer had two three pointers to her name while Dyer had one.

With the win, the Lady Haymakers are now 1-1. Their next match will be a home game on Friday, Dec. 10 against the Hershey Panthers. Hershey is 2-0 , with wins over Perkins County and Gothenburg.

Haymakers show resiliency to win tough home match

“I thought our first half was really phenomenal,” Cozad Head Boys Coach Nick Broz said, “We did a lot of things we worked on in practice – ball movement, pass execution. Our offense was clean, which led to a lot of great shots.”

In the second half, Broz said passes were not as clean as they could have been which bogged down the offense. “Overall, we found a way to win,” he said.

Rebounding was great overall, especially in the fourth quarter, Broz said.