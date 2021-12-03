Cozad girls fall in their season opener, boys win in a close game against Chase County

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers girls and boys basketball teams faced off against the Chase County Longhorns during their season opener games.
“I felt like we competed as a very good team,” said Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson, “They out-hustled Chase County for a lot of the game.”
Gilson said he felt like Chase County played solid offense during the third quarter, “there pressure was able to get to us.”
Gilson said as they continue to work on their defense and offense, the team will keep building and getting better. “I am super excited,” he said.
For the next game, the team will work on shooting, to build their confidence. He also added they will work on offense to avoid turnovers.
He cited Megan Dyer (14), Makala Baker (12) and Regan Armagost (5) for their work on defense during the game.
Chase County was able to score 12 points to Cozad’s six points during the first quarter, but the Lady Haymakers matched them in the second quarter with 17 points scored by both teams.
The Lady Longhorns were able to continue their scoring drive after halftime with 16 points to Cozad’s four. The fourth quarter looked similar, with 13 points to the Longhorns and seven points scored by Cozad. The final scored was 58-34 in favor of Chase County.
On offense, Dyer, Karyn Burkholder (2) and Baker led in scoring.
The boy’s game was a close affair, coming down to the last quarter.
Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said his team came out with, “intensity,” something he had seen emerge from the players over the last several practices.
“I am proud of how we played hard,” Broz said, “Our defensive positioning was a lot better than it was a week ago, I am really pleased with how we played overall. For the first time out, we did a really good job.”
When asked about what would be worked on in future practices, Broz said they will work on taking care of the ball better, citing the 20 turnovers the Haymakers had during the game. On offense he wants his team to execute better and finish shots.
The game was close in the first quarter, with Chase County scoring 10 to Cozad’s nine points. In the second quarter Cozad found the basket more with 15 points to the Longhorn’s seven points.
After halftime it was another close quarter with 14 points going to the Longhorns and 12 to the Haymakers. In the final quarter of play Cozad was able to edge out Chase County with 13 points to 11.
The final score was 49-42 in favor of Cozad.
On offense, Nathan Engel (23) had 12 points, Jacob Weatherly (1) scored 11 points, Noah Shoemaker (22) scored seven and Tag Sassali (14) and N.J. Wetovick (15) both had five points each.
Weatherly, Sassali, Wetovic, Shoemaker and Engel all had one three point shot to their name.
Cash Chytka (4) led with five defensive rebounds while Engel had four offensive rebounds.