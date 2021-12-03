Cozad girls fall in their season opener, boys win in a close game against Chase County

On offense, Dyer, Karyn Burkholder (2) and Baker led in scoring.

The boy’s game was a close affair, coming down to the last quarter.

Cozad Boys Head Coach Nick Broz said his team came out with, “intensity,” something he had seen emerge from the players over the last several practices.

“I am proud of how we played hard,” Broz said, “Our defensive positioning was a lot better than it was a week ago, I am really pleased with how we played overall. For the first time out, we did a really good job.”

When asked about what would be worked on in future practices, Broz said they will work on taking care of the ball better, citing the 20 turnovers the Haymakers had during the game. On offense he wants his team to execute better and finish shots.

The game was close in the first quarter, with Chase County scoring 10 to Cozad’s nine points. In the second quarter Cozad found the basket more with 15 points to the Longhorn’s seven points.

After halftime it was another close quarter with 14 points going to the Longhorns and 12 to the Haymakers. In the final quarter of play Cozad was able to edge out Chase County with 13 points to 11.