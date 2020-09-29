Cozad Football claims win over Holdrege

COZAD - The Haymakers pushed out to an early lead in the game with the Dusters. Cozad put up a touchdown for six points in the first quarter and extended their lead in the second with two more for 14 points and taking a lead over the Dusters, 20-0. In the second half of the game, Holdrege managed to punch through three touchdowns in the third quarter for 21 points, edging the Haymakers with two touchdowns for 12 points. The rest of the game went scoreless and the Haymakers took a win, 32-21.