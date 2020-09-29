Cozad Football claims win over Holdrege

COZAD - The Haymakers pushed out to an early lead in the game with the Dusters. Cozad put up a touchdown for six points in the first quarter and extended their lead in the second with two more for 14 points and taking a lead over the Dusters, 20-0. In the second half of the game, Holdrege managed to punch through three touchdowns in the third quarter for 21 points, edging the Haymakers with two touchdowns for 12 points. The rest of the game went scoreless and the Haymakers took a win, 32-21.
Cozad junior quarterback Nolan Wetovick completed 10 passes on 16 attempts for a total of 200 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jacob Weatherly led in rushing with 149 yards on 17 carries while Wetovick was behind him with 135 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. Weatherly led the Haymakers in receiving with 108 on four receptions for two touchdowns. Senior Jacob Engel also recorded a touchdown with 56 yards on two receptions. Sophomore Jaden Cervantes gained two points on PATs.
The Haymakers will take the long drive to Ogallala to go toe-to-toe with the Indians on Friday, Oct. 2. The 4-1 ‘Makers will kick-off with 3-1 Ogallala at 7 p.m.
