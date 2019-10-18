HASTINGS – The Cozad Haymakers made an appearance at the state softball championships again this season. The lady ‘Makers played three games in the first two days of the tournament and dropped the second two, closing their season.
Cozad began their journey in the state tournament with another game against the Kearney Catholic Stars. After winning two of three games with the Stars in the district bracket, the Haymakers took a solid 6-4 win over Kearney Catholic on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Scoring Runs for the Haymakers in the first round game of the state tournament were Jercey Irish, Tayler Chytka, Emma Coen and Katie Wilson as well as home runs hit by Haley Cargill and Hannah Guthard.
Next, the fourth seeded Haymakers faced the no. one seed, Fairbury. Fairbury shut out the lady ‘Makers in four innings, 0-10.
With the loss, Cozad dropped to the bottom half of the bracket and went toe to toe with the third seeded Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 17. Auburn took an early lead on the Haymakers, putting up five runs in the top of the first inning and three in the top of the second for an 0-8 lead. Cozad was unable to respond until the bottom of the fourth when they rallied four runs scored by Irish, Chytka, McKenzie Lee and Reagan Armagost.
Auburn extended their 4-8 lead over Cozad to 4-16 in the top of the sixth inning. The Haymakers had one more chance to respond in the bottom of the inning and fell short with one run, scored on a home run hit by Haley Cargill.
The Haymakers fell to Auburn in six innings, 5-16.
The win and two losses at the state tournament ended the Cozad Haymakers’ season with a record of 24-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.