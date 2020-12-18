Cozad edges Holdrege in home dual

COZAD – The Cozad Haymaker wrestlers opened their doors to welcome the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for some Tuesday night wrestling. The Haymakers and the Dusters battled back and forth and to a narrow score with the Haymakers coming out on top, 32-30.

138 lbs.

The dual began in the 138 lb. match wehere the Dusters took an easy lead on the scoreboard, having entered Jacob Janssen while the Haymakers did not enter a wrestler. The forfeit gave the Dusters their first six points of the dual.

145 lbs.

Cozad had an entry for the 145 lb. match, Cameron Buesing, who took the mat with Jaydan Janssen for the Dusters. Janssen drove up the score on Busing, taking a 6-12 win by decision and adding three more points to the team score. Cozad trailed after the second match, 0-9.

152 lbs.

Isaac White put the Cozad Haymakers on the scoreboard in his match, facing Cade Kirwan for Holdrege. White dominated the match score, taking a 15-0 technical fall win for five points. The ‘Makers began battling back with the win, but trailed 5-9.

160 lbs.