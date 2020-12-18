Cozad edges Holdrege in home dual

COZAD – The Cozad Haymaker wrestlers opened their doors to welcome the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for some Tuesday night wrestling. The Haymakers and the Dusters battled back and forth and to a narrow score with the Haymakers coming out on top, 32-30.
138 lbs.
The dual began in the 138 lb. match wehere the Dusters took an easy lead on the scoreboard, having entered Jacob Janssen while the Haymakers did not enter a wrestler. The forfeit gave the Dusters their first six points of the dual.
145 lbs.
Cozad had an entry for the 145 lb. match, Cameron Buesing, who took the mat with Jaydan Janssen for the Dusters. Janssen drove up the score on Busing, taking a 6-12 win by decision and adding three more points to the team score. Cozad trailed after the second match, 0-9.
152 lbs.
Isaac White put the Cozad Haymakers on the scoreboard in his match, facing Cade Kirwan for Holdrege. White dominated the match score, taking a 15-0 technical fall win for five points. The ‘Makers began battling back with the win, but trailed 5-9.
160 lbs.
The Holdrege Dusters inched forward in the 160 lb. match with Mason Marquardt taking a win by decision over JJ Rodriguez, 1-2, and pushed the Dusters into the double digits to lead the Haymakers, 5-12.
170 lbs.
The Dusters jumped forward again with another six points having entered Sam Holt into the 170 lb. match. Cozad did not enter a wrestler in the match and trailed after the forfeit, 5-18.
182 lbs.
Kaleb Pohl began a small winning streak for Cozad in Tuesday’s dual with a win by fall over Damian Smith. Pohl pinned Smith in 2:49 to add six points to the team score bringing the dual to 11-18, Cozad trailing.
195 lbs.
Eli Boryca claimed another six points for the Haymakers when he took the empty mat as the Dusters did not enter a wrestler. The Haymakers brought the score within one point with the forfeit win, 17-18.
220 lbs.
The Dusters reestablished their lead in the 220 lb. match as Deven Anderson took a win by fall over Cozad’s Christopher Ruano. Anderson pinned Ruano in 4:40, extending their lead on the ‘Makers, 17-24.
285 lbs.
Jaden Cervantes held the Haymakers in the dual in the 285 lb. match with a win by fall, pinning Connor Fulmer for Holdrege in 1:22. The Haymakers stayed on the Dusters’ heels, 23-24.
106 lbs.
Both teams forfeit in the 106 lb. match and no points were allocated.
113 lbs.
The Dusters put up Matt Janssen for the 113 lb. match at the dual, and he joined Cozad’s Bryson Bussinger on the mat. Bussinger took the win by 6-2 decision and added three points to Cozad’s score, giving the Haymakers a 26-24 lead.
120 lbs.
Kooper Pohl extended the Haymakers’ lead in the 120 lb. match with a 7-4 decision win over Trey Rich. Pohl’s win earned three points and extended the ‘Makers’ lead, 29-24.
126 lbs.
Andrew Jacobson of Holdrege regained the lead for the Dusters with a forfeit win in the 126 lb. match with six points. Holdrege edged a lead and Cozad trailed 29-30 with one match left in the dual.
132 lbs.
Dreu White of Cozad and Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege took the mat in the match that would decide the dual. The match was close with White taking a 4-3 win by decision for Cozad, giving the Haymakers three points and the win, 32-30.
Cozad Wrestling will attend the Valentine Wrestling Invitational starting on Friday, Dec. 18 and continuing on Saturday, Dec. 19.
