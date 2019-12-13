COZAD – Cozad hosted the McCook Bison for some action on the mats on Thursday, Dec. 12. The Bison took a big win over the Haymakers, 18-48.
The matches in the Cozad dual began in the 285 lb. weight class between Jade Brown and Reid Steinbeck. Steinbeck took a win by fall over Brown, pinning him in 1:17 for McCook’s first six points, 0-6.
Bryson Buessinger put Cozad on the board in the 106 lb. match with a 6-0 decision win over McCook’s Tristen Krueger. His win put Cozad trailing by three, 3-6.
Julian Stiker of McCook took the mat against Brock Lee in the 113 lb. match of Thursday’s dual. The high Scoring match ended with Stiver edging a win, 10-11, and put the Bison ahead by a pin, 3-9.
The 120 lb. Wyatt Myers of McCook gained three points with a forfeit win over Cozad as the Haymakers didn’t have an entry. The Bison then led by 12 points, 3-15.
Cozad’s 126 lb. wrestler Isaac White lost his match with McCook’s Talyn Campbell by fall in 18 seconds. The pin game the Bison another six points for a commanding 3-21 lead over the Haymakers.
Teagan Jones of McCook also gained six points on a forfeit with Cozad not entering a wrestler for the 132 lb. match. After the forfeit, the Haymakers dropped to 3-27.
Breckin Loftin added some points to the Cozad column with an 8-3 decision win in the 138 lb. match over McCook’s Nathan Renner. Loftin’s win brought the Haymakers up to 6-27.
McCook’s Tate Felber, a 145 lb. wrestler, had no opponent from the Haymakers and gained another six points for the Bison, taking their lead to 6-33.
Juan Rodriguez of Cozad made a step forward for the Haymakers with a win by fall over McCook’s Dominic Gomez in the 152 lb. match. Rodrigues pinned Gomez in 1:59 for six points, bringing the team score to 12-33.
McCook’s Landon Towne defeated Cozad’s Riley May by fall in the 160 lb. match. Towne’s 1:45 pin gained six points for McCook, furthering their lead, 12-39.
Alex Anthony of McCook had to work for his win over Eli Boryca of Cozad in the 170 lb. match. The two wrestlers went the distance into the first sudden victory round where Anthony took the win,6-8, for three more points for McCook. The Haymakers trailed, 12-42.
The 182 lb. match went unwrestled as neither team had an entry.
Alec Langan of McCook put up six easy points for the Bison as Cozad didn’t have an entry for the 195 lb. match. The six forfeit points extended McCook’s lead, 12-48.
Cozad finished the night with the final points on the board as Cade Stott earned a six-point win by fall over Austin Kreutzer of McCook. Stott pinned Kreutzer in 3:19 to make the final score 18-48.
The Haymakers travel to Columbus for an invite at Central Community College on Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
