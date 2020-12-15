Cozad boys claim win over Badgers

COZAD – A pair of close games put Cozad basketball fans on the edge of their seat through two games on Saturday, Dec. 12 when the Haymakers and lady ‘Makers hosted the Valentine Badgers. The Cozad girls opened with a close game, ultimately falling to Valentine, 34-36, while the Haymakers took a win in a close finish, 46-43.
The lady Haymakers took an early lead to start the game with the Badgers on Saturday, putting 12 points on the board over Valentine’s five points in the first quarter. The lady Badgers responded, shutting down the Cozad offensive in the second quarter and putting up 11 points over Cozad’s two. The lady ‘Makers were still in the game at half time when they trailed 14-16.
The teams traded points in both quarters of the second half, matching each other, 10-10 in the third quarter and 10-10 in the final quarter. The ‘Makers were caught in the last seconds of the game and taking the 34-36 loss.
“We shot the ball better tonight and we rebounded, and that was really our point of emphasis,” Head coach Zach Stauffer said of the lady Haymakers’ performance against Valentine. “I think that’s the first time we’ve out-rebounded someone and they were bigger than us. They did a good job of taking our top scorer away, Karyn Burkholder, but we had some girls step up.”
When asked what could have made the difference for the Cozad girls, Stauffer said a few more attempts on the goal could have changed the game’s outcome.
“We were well balanced,” Stauffer continued. “We had three girls over eight points, so it’s just a matter of taking a few more shots. We shot 41 times and our goal is 50. If we shoot nine more times, with our shot percentage we make two or three and that’s the difference. They made one more shot than we did. We had a chance to win at the end and that’s all you can ask for.”
Top scorers for the lady Haymakers in Saturday’s game included Reagan Armagost and Biz Tvrdy with eight points while Megan Dyer scored nine.
The Haymaker boys also held a lead in the earlier part of their game, chalking up ten points over Valentine’s eight in the first quarter and edged another point ahead with a 14-13 second quarter for a 24-21 lead at half time.
After the half, the haymakers dropped the third quarter, scoring eight points to the Badgers’ 14. The Cozad boys had fallen behind at the start of the fourth quarter, 32-35. Cozad tied-up the Badgers in the fourth quarter and the game looked to go to overtime, but the Haymakers held for a win at the end of regulation time, 46-43.
“We just battled through,” said the new Haymaker head coach, Nick Broz after the game. “We had a very physically demanding, emotional loss last night. We were fighting some of those emotions and it was kind of a struggle tonight, trying to find our mental approach to the game.”
Leading the Haymakers in scoring against the Valentine Badgers were Nolan Wetovick with seven points, Jase Thorell with 10 and Jacob Weatherly with 18.
Cozad Basketball will be back at it when they travel to Cambridge on Thursday, Dec. 17. The ‘Makers and Trojans will start with the girls game at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow.
