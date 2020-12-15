Cozad boys claim win over Badgers

COZAD – A pair of close games put Cozad basketball fans on the edge of their seat through two games on Saturday, Dec. 12 when the Haymakers and lady ‘Makers hosted the Valentine Badgers. The Cozad girls opened with a close game, ultimately falling to Valentine, 34-36, while the Haymakers took a win in a close finish, 46-43.

The lady Haymakers took an early lead to start the game with the Badgers on Saturday, putting 12 points on the board over Valentine’s five points in the first quarter. The lady Badgers responded, shutting down the Cozad offensive in the second quarter and putting up 11 points over Cozad’s two. The lady ‘Makers were still in the game at half time when they trailed 14-16.

The teams traded points in both quarters of the second half, matching each other, 10-10 in the third quarter and 10-10 in the final quarter. The ‘Makers were caught in the last seconds of the game and taking the 34-36 loss.

“We shot the ball better tonight and we rebounded, and that was really our point of emphasis,” Head coach Zach Stauffer said of the lady Haymakers’ performance against Valentine. “I think that’s the first time we’ve out-rebounded someone and they were bigger than us. They did a good job of taking our top scorer away, Karyn Burkholder, but we had some girls step up.”