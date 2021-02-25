Cozad boys advance in C1-11 subdistrict

KEARNEY - One of three basketball teams still alive in the Lexington area high school basketball postseason are the Cozad Haymakers as of their win over the Minden Whippets on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The two teams met on neutral ground in Kearney at Kearney Catholic High School where the Haymakers took an early lead on the Whippets before a hotly contested second half. The Haymakers came away with a 59-51 win over Minden to advance to the Class C1-11 subdistrict final against the KCHS Stars.

The Cozad boys earned an advantage, early in the game, putting 18 points on the scoreboard while the Whippets were able to drop 13. The Haymakers were able to edge Minden in the remaining quarters, scoring 12 over Minden’s 11 in the second, 14-13 in the third and closing the game with a 15-14 fourth quarter, in favor of the Haymakers.

The top scoring Cozad boys included junior Paul Cole with 12 points while junior Jacob Weatherly and senior Jacob Engel led, each with 14 points.

The ‘Makers’ win over Minden puts their record at 8-15 while also pitting them against the Kearney Catholic High School Stars in the subdistrict final. The Stars enter the game with a 21-2 record. Game time at Kearney Catholic’s Cope Stadium is set for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.