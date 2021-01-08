Cozad basketball takes two losses

COZAD - The Haymaker basketball teams hosted the Ord Chanticleers on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Cozad girls took a loss to the lady Cants, 50-69, and the Haymakers took a loss to the Ord boys in the follow-up, 37-50.

The lady ‘Makers stayed with the Ord girls through a good portion of the game, trailing by just three points at half time, 27-30, and nearly matched their northern opponents in the third quarter, 12-13. A big fourth quarter push for the lady Chanticleers surged their lead, scoring 26 points over Cozad’s 11 to take the win.

Top performing shooters for the lady Haymakers included Regan Schroeder and Biz Tvrdy, each with six points, Reagan Armagost with eight and Megan Dyer led her team with 20 points.

In the boys game the Haymakers were close behind with 13 points on the board to Ord’s 16. A tough second quarter left the Haymakers trailing as they scored just two points to the Chanticleers’ 14 for a halftime score of 15-30. Cozad was unable to recover from the first half deficit and fell to the Chanticleers, 37-50.

Leading scorers for the Cozad Haymaker boys in the Tuesday night fray included Tag Sassali with five points, Paul Cole with six, Nolan Wetovick with eight points and Jacob Weatherly led his team with nine points.