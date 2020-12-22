Cozad basketball goes 1-1 on Saturday

Lady ‘Makers take 38-47 loss; Haymakers defeat Ainsworth, 57-50

COZAD – Cozad basketball hosted the Ainsworth Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 19 when the Cozad girls took a tough loss, 38-47 and the Haymaker boys claimed their third consecutive win of the season, 57-50.

The lady Haymakers lost their game in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when they allowed 13 points and responded with just two in response. They regained some of that ground in the second quarter with 14 points over the lady Bulldogs’ eight for a halftime score of 16-21, Ainsworth leading.

The Ainsworth girls outscored the lady ‘Makers in the second half, 22-26 and took the sixth loss of the season, 38-47.

Top scoring players for the Cozad girls included Biz Tvrdy with six points, Karyn Burkholder with seven and Megan Dyer with 10 points.

The Haymaker boys pulled away in the first quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs, 18-10. The early eight point lead gave the Haymakers the lead they needed to hold on through the remainder of the half as Ainsworth edged the ‘Makers in the second quarter, 9-10, and the Cozad boys led when they took the locker room at half-time, 27-20.