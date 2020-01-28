MINDEN – The Southwest Conference basketball tournament has begun and the Cozad lady Haymakers and Haymaker boys participated in their first games on Monday, this week. The Cozad girls traveled to Broken Bow to take on the Indians and fell, 22-62, while the boys took a bus to Minden to meet with the Whippets. The Haymakers took home a loss, 38-56.
The lady Indians wasted no time putting a big lead on the Haymaker girls in the first quarter of their game Monday, scoring 16 points while holding Cozad scoreless. Cozad made it onto the board with five points in the second quarter, while Broken Bow extended their lead with another 13 points to take the game into halftime, the lady ‘Makers trailing, 5-29.
The Indians’ largest push of the game, the third period, saw an additional 23 points on the scoreboard while the Cozad squad was only able to pick up eight points. The lady Haymakers trailed, 13-53, as the game went into the final eight minutes where the two teams tied with nine points. Cozad fell to the Indians, 22-62.
In Minden, the Haymaker boys began the game with a five point deficit at the end of the first quarter, 7-12. The game went lopsided in favor of the Whippets by the end of the half, 12-26.
Cozad made a competitive change in the halftime break and nearly matched Minden in the third quarter, putting up 18 points, just shy of the Whippets’ 19. The Haymakers were unable to keep the momentum going in the fourth and dropped the fourth quarter to Minden, 8-11. The Haymakers fell to the Whippets in the first game of the Southwest Conference tournament, 38-56.
Leading scorers for the Haymakers in Monday’s game included Nolan Wetovick with seven points, Jacob Engel with nine and Jacob Weatherly with 12 points.
Both Cozad teams will travel to Gothenburg on Thursday for their next games, with the lady ‘Makers facing the Minden Whippets at 7 p.m.; the Cozad boys will go head-to-head with the Swedes at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.