Cozad announces new golf coaches for the 2021-22 season

Cozad — Cozad Community Schools is pleased to announce that Jayce Dueland has been named the new Head Boys Golf Coach at Cozad High School. Coach Dueland replaces Ben Vetrovsky who has stepped down from the position. Coach Dueland was hired in February to be the High School Career & Technical Education teacher and Head Football Coach at Cozad High School.

Coach Dueland was an assistant golf coach for eight years before becoming the Head Boys Golf Coach of the Buffaloes in 2020-2021. While at Elm Creek, he helped coach teams that were conference champions (2019), district champions (2019) and state qualifiers (2016, 2019). In his first year as head coach, the team won the Fort Kearny Conference and finished as the Class D State Runner-Up (2021).

Cozad Community Schools is also pleased to announce that Bryce Bivins has been named the new Girls Golf Coach at Cozad High School. Coach Bivins replaces Kaylei Becker who has stepped down from the position. Prior to coming to Cozad,

Coach Bivins was the head boys basketball coach in Haxtun, Colorado for one year. He also competed in golf at the collegiate level for Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

Coach Bivins is currently an assistant coach for both the high school boys basketball team and boys golf team at Cozad.