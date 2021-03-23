Cozad and S-E-M Track and Field at UNK Meet

Two area schools compete at the UNK Indoor meet held at Kearney High’s outdoor facilities

KEARNEY – UNK held their annual high school indoor invite with a change this year. To comply with health measures the event was held at the Kearney High School outdoor facilities where two area schools competed. Cozad took part in the Class A/B session on Friday, March 19 while the S-E-M track and field team competed with the other Class C/D schools on Saturday, March 20.

While both schools had several competitors at the UNK event, the girls teams took the spotlight with stand-out performances in competition.

Starting for Cozad High School, Brittney Aitken took center stage for the lady Haymakers with a first place win in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 12.59 seconds while also taking first place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.52 seconds. Not far behind her in both races, Makaia Baker took third in the 100 meter dash, with a final time of 13.03 seconds while her 27.01 second 200 meter dash run earned fourth place. Karyn Burkholder took fourth place in the 400 meter with a time of 1:04.89.

Aitken, Burkholder and Baker joined Mallory Applegate in the 1600 meter relay and the squad took home second place with a total time of 4:27.55.