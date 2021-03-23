Cozad and S-E-M Track and Field at UNK Meet

Two area schools compete at the UNK Indoor meet held at Kearney High’s outdoor facilities
KEARNEY – UNK held their annual high school indoor invite with a change this year. To comply with health measures the event was held at the Kearney High School outdoor facilities where two area schools competed. Cozad took part in the Class A/B session on Friday, March 19 while the S-E-M track and field team competed with the other Class C/D schools on Saturday, March 20.
While both schools had several competitors at the UNK event, the girls teams took the spotlight with stand-out performances in competition.
Starting for Cozad High School, Brittney Aitken took center stage for the lady Haymakers with a first place win in the 100 meter dash, finishing in 12.59 seconds while also taking first place in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.52 seconds. Not far behind her in both races, Makaia Baker took third in the 100 meter dash, with a final time of 13.03 seconds while her 27.01 second 200 meter dash run earned fourth place. Karyn Burkholder took fourth place in the 400 meter with a time of 1:04.89.
Aitken, Burkholder and Baker joined Mallory Applegate in the 1600 meter relay and the squad took home second place with a total time of 4:27.55.
Tessa Atkins led the S-E-M Mustangs girls in the 100 meter dash, completing her run in 13.80 seconds for fifth place. Josie Smith took fifth place in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:40.78 but took first in the 3200 meter run, finishing in 14:28.35. Audrey Reiter led the lady ‘Stangs in the shot put with a 29’10.5” throw for sixth place while Aubree Claflin led in the discus throw in fourth place with her 104’02” entry. Abbie Rohde took 8th place overall in the long jump with a 14’5.5” jump.
Atkins and Rohde joined Adilyn McFarland and Faith Hernandez in the 400 meter relay and the foursome took home fourth place with a total time of 57.51 seconds.
In the boys competitions, the Cozad Haymakers took sixth place in the 400 meter with Brayden Wilkinson’s 57.62 second finish while Jake Lindstedt claimed fourth place in the pole vault, clearing 11’00”.
For the Mustangs, Creyton Line finished the 300 meter hurdles in 50.09 seconds for eighth place on Saturday. Carson Rohde nailed two first place wins with a 48’07” shot put entry and a 161’01” discus throw, nearly 15 feet farther of his nearest competitor.
The Cozad track and Field team will travel on Friday, March 26 when they head to Hastings High School. Events in Hastings are set to begin at 12 p.m.
The S-E-M track and field team will head back to Kearney on Thursday, April 1 when they compete at the Pleasanton Invite, held at Kearney High School. Events at the Pleasanton Invite are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.