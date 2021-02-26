Cozad and S-E-M fall in subdistrict finals

LEXINGTON – Three Teams were still active in their post season this week as the Cozad Haymaker boys and the S-E-M Mustangs boys played their way to subdistrict finals. The S-E-M lady Mustangs had a week to prepare for their match in their District finals to determine their eligibility for the state tournament.

The Haymakers’ win over Minden landed them on the court with the Kearney Catholic High School Stars on Thursday, Feb. 25. The Stars took a big lead in the opening eight minutes of the game, 6-21, and drove the score higher for a running clock in the second half. In the end, the Haymakers took a loss to the KCHS Stars, 27-59.

With the loss to Kearney Catholic the Haymakers end their bid for state and their season with a record of 8-16. Cozad basketball will graduate two seniors; Evan Thome and Jacob Engel.

For the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs, their 63-54 win on Tuesday, Feb. 23 over the Pleasanton Bulldogs gave them a ticket to the Class D2-8 subdistrict final with the Loomis Wolves. Despite falling far behind the Wolves in the first half, 22-36, the Mustangs cranked up their defense in the second half to regain the ground and tie the game at the end of regulation time, 52-52.