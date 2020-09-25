Closing the gap

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND – The Lexington Minutemaids are creeping ever closer to leveling out their season record, 12-13 after taking two wins in Grand Island. Lexington took a win over the Southern Valley/Alma Saints, 6-2, and throttled the Centura-Central Valley Diamonds, 14-2.

Lexington trailed the Saints, 1-2, when the ‘Maids took the plate in the bottom of the third. A series of singles sent base runners around the infield for three more runs, taking the lead 4-2. Lexington extended their lead, 6-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning and held the Saints at bay until the top of the seventh. Southern Valley / Alma forced two runs before the ‘Maids could get three outs, but it wasn’t enough and the Lexington girls took the win, 6-4.

Unlike the game with the Saints, the Minutemaids bounded out in front from the beginning , putting five runs on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning, three runs in the top of the second and six runs in the top of the third before the Diamonds could answer the onslaught. In the bottom of the third Centura-Central Valley was able to put together enough hits for two runs , but the Minutemaids ended the game with a fielder’s choice to take their second win of the night, 14-2.

Lexington softball will be at home one more time before the conference tournament. The Minutemaids will welcome the York Dukes for a game on Monday, Sept. 28. The game between the 12-13 Minutemaids and the 10-11 Dukes is billed to begin at 6:30 p.m.