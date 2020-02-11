COZAD – The Cozad Haymaker basketball squads invited the Minden Whippets for their home game of on Friday. The lady ‘Makers fought hard in the second half of the game but ultimately fell in the end, 35-45, while the Haymaker boys Gave a strong performance against the Whippets and fell in the final moments, 55-58.
Minden took a lead at the start of Friday’s game in Cozad, putting up 12 points over the ‘Makers’ six and extended it before the halftime buzzer with another 15 points while holding the lady Haymakers to 10 points. When the teams took the court after the half the Whippets led by 11points total, 16-27.
Cozad pushed back and the effort gained some ground as the Haymakers put 13 points on the scoreboard over Minden’s eight. Minden held the lead through the final quarter, scoring 10 points over Cozad’s six. The lady ‘Makers dropped their game with Minden, 35-45.
Mckenzie Lee led the Haymaker girls with 13 points while Megan Burkholder followed her with nine points.
The Cozad boys fell behind in the first quarter as Minden put 13 points on the board over Cozad’s five. An explosive second half on the part of the Haymakers narrowed the gap to just three points as the Cozad boys put 23 points on the scoreboard over Minden’s 18. Cozad trailed by halftime, 28-31.
Minden extended their lead in the third quarter, but Cozad chiseled their way to a competitive game in the closing minutes. The game looked to go to overtime before a buzzer beating three-pointer put the win in the lap of the Whippets. Cozad fell in regulation time, 55-58.
Jacob Weatherly let the Haymakers by a wide margin in scoring with 24 points while Jacob Engel followed him with eight points.
