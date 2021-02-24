Class B State Championship results

OMAHA – Five Lexington area wrestlers traveled to Omaha for the Class B NSAA State Wrestling Championships and three have come home with hardware. Between the three Lexington qualifiers and the two from Cozad High School, wrestlers netted a fourth-place medal, one for fifth place, and one for sixth place at the state meet.
Starting with non-medalists, the Lexington Minutemen had two wrestlers struggle in their brackets in Omaha. The 126 lb. senior Dylan Hubbard went 1-2 at the state tournament, beginning with a loss in the first round to the top-seeded Thomas Ivey of York. Hubbard lost his match to Ivey by 5-3 decision. Hubbard won his first round in the consolation side of the bracket, earning a win by fall over Mount Michael’s Jake Harris, pinning him in 1:18. Hubbard ended his run at the state tournament with a loss in the next consolation round to the B1 District champion Brock Bolling of Pierce by decision, 5-10. Hubbard ended his senior season with a 29-18 record.
Lexington Minuteman and 195 lb. junior Fredy Vargas went 0-2 in two difficult matches at the state championships. Vargas took a loss in the first round to Grand Island Northwest’s Victor Isele, the Class B3 District runner-up, losing by decision, 2-5. Vargas then faced West Point-Beemer junior Cooper Colson in the first consolation round. Colson pinned Vargas in 58 seconds in 58 seconds, ending Vargas’ run at the state meet. Vargas finished his junior season with a 19-25 record.
As for NSAA State Championship medalists for the two schools in the Class B sessions, Cozad Haymaker senior Kaleb Pohl took a first-round win over Platteview’s Nick Horst by major decision, 9-1. Pohl went on to face Deegan Nelson of Beatrice in the Class B 182 lb. quarterfinals where Pohl took a narrow loss in the first sudden victory round, 3-1. Pohl then took two consecutive wins in the consolation bracket. First, a win over Reid Korth of Wayne by fall in 4:40, then a 3-1 decision win over Kaden Lyons of York. With a loss to Sidney’s Brady Robb by fall in 2:24, Pohl went to the fifth-place round with Cooper Hancock of Wahoo. Hancock took the win in the fifth-place match by fall in 3:34, and Pohl went home with a sixth-place medal from the State Championships. Pohl ended his senior season with a record of 35-7.
Dreu White, the 132 lb. Cozad Haymaker freshman took home a second medal for the Haymakers at the state championships. White began with a first-round, 5-4 decision win over Evan Smith of Minden before moving on to take a quarterfinal win by 5-4 decision over AJ Parrish, the Class B1 District champion. White took his first loss of the tournament in the championship semifinals to Drew Arnold of Beatrice, the Class B3 District champion, by fall in just 40 seconds. White followed his quarterfinal loss with another, a 3-4 decision loss to the Bracket’s top-seeded wrestler, Reece Jaqua of Wayne. White won his next match, the fifth-place match in the 132 lb. bracket, taking a 6-3 decision win over Gering senior Tyler Nagel. White took home the fifth-place medal from the NSAA State Wrestling Championships and ended his freshman season with a record of 33-10.
The top Lexington area wrestler at the Class B state wrestling championships goes to Lexington Minutemen sophomore Daven Naylor. Naylor took home the fourth-place medal in the 113 lb. division, going 3-2 at the tournament, including a semifinals appearance.
Naylor began his journey at the state championships with two wins on Friday, Feb. 19. In the first round, he stuck a 12-4 major decision win over Plattsmouth junior Cael Nielsen before moving on to take an 8-3 decision win over the Class B2 District champion, Cash Duncan of Seward. The win over Duncan scored Naylor a match in the semifinals where he was set to meet the top-seeded, Class B1 District champion from Bennington, Kael Lauridsen. Naylor fell to Lauridsen by fall in 1:30, taking his first loss to who would become the Class B 113 lb. champion. Moving over to the consolation bracket, Naylor took a third-place semifinal win over Gering freshman Jordan Shirley by 7-5 decision, qualifying for the third-place match. Naylor fell to Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo by 6-11 decision, taking home the fourth place medal for the Minutemen. Naylor ends his sophomore season with a record of 39-6.
Congratulations to Lexington area state championship wrestlers from the Lexington Clipper-Herald.