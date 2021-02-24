Class B State Championship results

As for NSAA State Championship medalists for the two schools in the Class B sessions, Cozad Haymaker senior Kaleb Pohl took a first-round win over Platteview’s Nick Horst by major decision, 9-1. Pohl went on to face Deegan Nelson of Beatrice in the Class B 182 lb. quarterfinals where Pohl took a narrow loss in the first sudden victory round, 3-1. Pohl then took two consecutive wins in the consolation bracket. First, a win over Reid Korth of Wayne by fall in 4:40, then a 3-1 decision win over Kaden Lyons of York. With a loss to Sidney’s Brady Robb by fall in 2:24, Pohl went to the fifth-place round with Cooper Hancock of Wahoo. Hancock took the win in the fifth-place match by fall in 3:34, and Pohl went home with a sixth-place medal from the State Championships. Pohl ended his senior season with a record of 35-7.