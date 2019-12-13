City of Lexington has pickleball

Pickleball, sometimes referred to as the fastest growing sport in the country, has come to Lexington with a group playing in the batting house at the Optimist Sports Complex. The group meets on Monday and Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to play pick-up games and is open to the public 18 years of age and older. On Wednesday, Dec. 11 the group had a holiday night with refreshments and snacks.
