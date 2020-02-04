LEXINGTON - Lexington High School was host to the 2020 Central Conference wrestling tournament over the weekend, held on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Minutemen came up seventh as a team in the event with 91 points, collectively. Many of the Minutemen’s primary wrestlers took a back seat, allowing for some new faces to take the spotlight at the event. While LHS didn’t celebrate any champions at the Central Conference tournament, the Minutemen held seven medals at the end of the day.
Taking sixth place, in the 182 lb. weight class, Ismael Ayala fell to Wyatt Warner of Seward by fall in the first round. Next, Ayala took a win by decision, 2-1, over Josh Hoyos of Crete before a loss to Kaden Lyons of York by 0-6 decision. In the fifth place match, Ayala took a loss to Victor Isele of Grand Island Northwest by fall in 1:57.
Daven Naylor took fifth place for the Minutemen in the 106 lb. bracket. Naylor began his day with a win by fall over Matt Janssen of Holdrege in 5:02, then a loss to Caden Svoboda of Aurora by fall in 2:59. In the consolation semifinal match, Naylor lost to Cash Duncan of Seward by fall in 4:17. In the 106 lb. fifth place match, Naylor claimed a win by major decision, 14-2, over Caleb Alcorta of Northwest.
Lexington’s 113 lb. wrestler, Jackson Konrad, took a loss in the first round to Grady Arends of Northwest by fall in 1:11. Konrad then received a bye in the first consolation round and fell to Jeremy Oswald of Aurora by 7-1 decision in the consolation semi-final. Konrad met with James Castahon of Schuyler in the fifth place match and took a win by fall, 4:30, taking a fifth place medal.
Jovanny Gandara of Lexington took fourth place in the 120 lb. bracket at the Central Conference meet. Gandara won his first match of the day by fall, pinning Aurora’s Tyson Kottwitz in 5:53. He then fell in the semi-final with Thomas Ivey of York by fall in 3:28. Gandara won his next match, with Conner Lomax of Crete, by fall in 4:22. He lost the third place match to Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview by decision, 0-1, taking fourth place.
Taking third place in the 126 lb. bracket, Dylan Hubbard won his first match by fall over Kahle Greenwood of Aurora in 1:14 and his second by fall in 1:58 over Conner Rosendale of Seward. He fell in the semifinal match to Lucien Engel of Columbus Lakeview by decision, 8-10. Hubbard then went on to pin Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege in 3:57 to go on to the third place match. Hubbard won the third place match by medical forfeit.
Rene Corado also took a third place medal for the Minutemen in the 160 lb. bracket. He won in the first tie breaker round, 13-8, over Blake Bonifas of Adams Central for his first round before taking a loss to Kolby Wessels of Aurora by decision, 0-5. Corado won his consolation semi-final round match with Jhony Escobar of Schuyler by 7-4 decision and won the third place match over Northwest’s Alex Cabelloby 11-6 decision, claiming the third place medal.
Leading the Minutemen was 220 lb. James Hernandez, taking second place in his bracket. Hernandez began the day with a quick pin, just 52 seconds, over Alejandro Blanco of Crete and a second win by fall over Brayan Rodriguez of York. Hernandez pinned Rodriguez in 5:38 to move on to the championship match. He lost to Grady Griess of Grand Island Northwest by fall in 1:33 to take second place.
First place winners at the Central 10 Conference included:
106 lbs.
Caden Svoboda - Aurora
113 lbs.
Grady Arends - Northwest
120 lbs.
Thomas Ivey - York
126 lbs.
Kaleb Eliker - York
132 lbs.
Logan Jaixen - Lakeview
138 lbs.
Trevor Kluck - Aurora
145 lbs.
Sean Martin - Seward
152 lbs.
Austin Cooley - Northwest
160 lbs.
Kolby Wessels - Aurora
170 lbs.
Kobe Lyons - York
182 lbs.
William Marxsen - Schuyler
195 lbs.
Imanol Munoz - Holdrege
220 lbs.
Grady Griess - Northwest
285 lbs.
Aaron Jividen - Aurora
Complete team results for the Central 10 Conference Tournament:
1 - Aurora (129.5)
2 - York (172)
3 - G.I. Northwest (167.5)
4 - Columbus Lakeview (152.5)
5 - Seward (125)
6 - Schuyler (95.5)
7 - Lexington (91)
8 - Adams Central (90)
9 - Holdrege (67.5)
10 - Crete (44)
The Minutemen will be back on the mat against conference foe, Adams Central, on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Adams Central Invite. Matches at ACHS are set to begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.