Central Conference Softball

LEXINGTON – The Minutemaids hosted the Central 10 Conference Softball Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Grand Island Northwest Vikings took the championship while the Seward Bluejays took runner-up.
Kicking off the day, the Holdrege Dusters took a win over Columbus Lake view, 10-0, while the York Dukes put away the Schuyler Warriors. The first full round of the bracket saw the Adams Central Patriots putting a narrow win over the Aurora Huskies, 13-11, before the Lexington Minutemaids took a loss to the Crete Cardinals, 1-13. The York girls’ win over Schuyler put them into a game with the Seward Bluejays. The Bluejays took the win over the lady Dukes, 8-0. Northwest waited patiently for their turn to play and met with the Dusters, who were fresh off their win over Lakeview. Northwest defeated Holdrege, 12-8, moving on to the second round of the bracket.
In a couple friendly games after their losses, Columbus Lakeview claimed a win over the Schuyler Warriors, 23-0, while the Aurora Huskies met with the Lexington Minutemaids. The Minutemaids took a loss to the Aurora girls, 3-11.
Northwest’s win brought them to the line with the Adams Central Patriots in the tournament semi-final where the Vikings routed the Adams Central girls, 10-0. Seward put a 6-3 win over the Crete Cardinals in their semi-final match. The Northwest Vikings were then set to meet the Seward Bluejays in the conference final.
The fallen teams from the semi-final games, Adams Central and Crete, played for the third place spot. The Cardinals took third place in the Central 10 Conference Tournament with a razor’s edge win over the Patriots, 10-9.
Grand Island Northwest and Seward battled out the innings in the Central 10 Conference final, but the Vikings came out on top with a 4-2 win. The Northwest Vikings took the 2020 championship while the Seward Bluejays took runner-up.
