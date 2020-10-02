Central Conference Softball

Kicking off the day, the Holdrege Dusters took a win over Columbus Lake view, 10-0, while the York Dukes put away the Schuyler Warriors. The first full round of the bracket saw the Adams Central Patriots putting a narrow win over the Aurora Huskies, 13-11, before the Lexington Minutemaids took a loss to the Crete Cardinals, 1-13. The York girls’ win over Schuyler put them into a game with the Seward Bluejays. The Bluejays took the win over the lady Dukes, 8-0. Northwest waited patiently for their turn to play and met with the Dusters, who were fresh off their win over Lakeview. Northwest defeated Holdrege, 12-8, moving on to the second round of the bracket.