Central and Southwest Conference cross country

LEXINGTON – The Central and Southwest Conferences held their cross country meets on Wednesday, Oct. 9, ahead of schedule. The Minutemen and Minutemaids swept the Central Conference hosted by Columbus Lakeview; the Minutemen took first place with 15 points while the Minutemaids took first place with a team score of 34. The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Southwest Conference cross country meet where the ‘Makers boys took sixth place with a team score of 80.
The Minutemen can point to a 1-2-3 finish for their success at the Central Conference meet. Yanni Vasquez finished in 16:30.87 for first place with Alexis Hernandez following at 16:40.12 and Cyrus Rhea in third with a final time of 16:48.22. Sean Worthman rounded out the top Lexington runners, finishing ninth in the top ten with a time of 17:13.61.
The Minutemaids had three runners finish in the top ten at the Central Conference meet. Kennadi Ureste led the way for the ‘Maids in second place with a time of 20:11.81 and her closest teammate, Kayla Barrios, finished in sixth place with a time of 20:41.30. Marissa Garcia followed up in tenth place, finishing in 21:26.96 and Sabrina Converse filled the score with a 19th place finish, completing the course in 22:23.15.
The Haymakers had two top ten finishers at the Southwest Conference meet. Gabe Estrada took second place with a time of 17:44.13 and Austin Werner completed the course in 18:41.91 for ninth place. Cozad’s third runner to finish, Kaden Starr, completed his run in 21:46.28 for 48th place overall and Morgan Morris followed him in 51st place with a time of 22:01.84.
The lady ‘Makers only had three runners entered into the Conference meet, but all three finished in the top ten on Wednesday. Mallory Applegate took fourth place with a time of 21:38.19 while Karyn Burkholder finished in 23:20.80 and Megan Burkholder finished in tenth place with a time of 23:36.36.
The Lexington and Cozad cross country teams will participate in the district meet on Thursday, Oct. 17 in Ogallala. The District meet is set to begin at Crandell Creek Golf Course at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.