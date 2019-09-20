ELWOOD – The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball squad buttoned up two more wins in a triangular hosted at Elwood High School on Thursday, Sept 19. Hi-Line defeated both opponents, 2-0, first over the Axtell Wildcats and the second over the Loomis Wolves.
The Bulls began the night taking the court with the Wildcats and battled the first set to a nicely executed 25-20 win. After switching sides, the Hi-Line squad forged forward to a devastating win over Axtell, 25-10.
Highlighted players in the Bulls’ game with the Wildcats included Hadley Martin with six kills, Alivia Knoerzer with two aces from the serving line, and Kennedy Brell with two blocks. Knoerzer also led the Hi-Line squad in Assists with nine.
Axtell remained on the court to welcome the Loomis Wolves in the second match of the triangular. The Wildcats split the night with a 2-0 win over Loomis, defeating the Wolves 25-16 in the first set and winning the second, 25-22.
Axtell left the court after the win and the Bulls returned to the court for the final match of the night. Hi-Line held a lead in the first set with Loomis and took a 25-16 win. Loomis fought back in the second set of the final match, but were unable to regain a lead in the end, falling to the Bulls, 25-19. With the 2-0 win over Loomis, the Hi-Line Bulls improved their record to 8-4 on the season.
Martin led the Bulls, again, in the game with Loomis with six. Katy Bartell followed close behind with five kills and led Hi-Line in serving aces with five. Bartell and Knoerzer tied for the most assists in the match with Loomis, each with nine.
The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball squad will continue their attempts to add more wins to their record on Saturday, Sept. 21 when they head to North Platte. Hi-Line will play in the Mid-Plains Community College tournament with matches set to begin at 9 a.m.
