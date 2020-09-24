 Skip to main content
Brady at Overton Eagles Volleyball
Brady at Overton Eagles Volleyball

The Overton Eagles celebrate after a win in the Thursday, Sept. 17 triangular in Overton.

 C-H photo • Tim White

OVERTON – The Overton Eagles welcomed the Brady Eagles to their home court on Tuesday, Sept. 22 when Overton claimed a definitive win over the Brady squad, 3-0.

Overton took three consecutive wins over Brady going 25-15 in the first set, 25-10 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.

Leading attackers for the Overton Eagles in Tuesday’s match included senior Rachel Ecklund with 13 kills and Hailey Fleischman with 18.  In serving Ecklund, senior Allie Altwine and freshman JoLee Ryan each recorded two aces while junior Kenzie Scheele recorded three.  Fleischman led in Blocks with three solo and one assisted block.

Leading the team in digs was Ryan with 11 and Ecklund with 14 while, in assists, Ryan led with 18 and senior Anna Brennan followed with 13.

The Overton Eagles bring their season to 12-1 after the win over Brady and will attempt to add two more wins to their season on Thursday, Sept. 24 when they travel to Elwood for a Triangular with the Hi-Line Bulls and the Amherst Broncos.  The Triangular is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

