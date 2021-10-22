Bertrand Vikings fall to Perkins County in D1 state football playoffs

BERTRAND — The Bertrand Vikings fell to the Perkins County Plainsmen during the first round of the D1 state football playoffs, 46-28.

The game was played under the light of a full moon and Perkins County drew first blood, scoring a touchdown and two point conversion early in the first quarter.

The Vikings were able to answer with their own touchdown with seven minutes left in the first, but they failed to convert for two points, leaving the score at 8-6.

With just under three minutes left in the first quarter, the Plainsmen drove down the field and were able to score another touchdown, making the score 15-6.

The Vikings came the closest they would to keeping the score close when on the next drive Jonah Nelson (13) broke away for a long running gain, the Vikings would score moments later, making the score 15-14.

However, Perkins County would begin to control the game when they scored again, making the score 23-14. The Plainsmen would then force the Vikings to punt on their next possession and then broke away for a long run play of their own to drive up the score even more, 31-14.

The Plainsmen would go on to put up 15 more points in the game while the Vikings managed 14, making the final score 46-28.