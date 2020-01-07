SUMNER – The S-E-M basketball teams hosted the Franklin Flyers on Friday, Jan. 3 when the Mustang girls and boys each claimed a win. The lady ‘Stangs took a decisive win over the Franklin girls, 41-29, while the S-E-M boys claimed a win on free throws over the Flyers, 46-40.
The S-E-M girls took a small two point lead going into the halftime break, 15-13, before hitting the court with zeal in the second half to pound away another 26 points over Franklin’s 16.
“We told the girls at halftime that they needed to box out,” S-E-M head coach John Rohde after the game. “We finally started to do it a little better in the fourth quarter and I feel that’s how we pulled away.”
The Mustang boys also took an early lead on the Flyers, putting up 27 points over Franklin’s 19 in the first half. The flyers attempted to claw back in the second half but the Mustangs capitalized from the charity stripe to claim the win in the long run.
“I don’t know what our free throw percentage was tonight, but we shot free throws extremely well tonight,” said S-E-M boys head coach Darby Line after the game.
He wasn’t kidding.
The Mustangs went 73 percent from the free throw line against the Flyers, sinking 19 of 26 shots. The bulk of those went to Creyton Line who shot 93.3 percent from the line, sinking 14 of his 15 shots.
The Mustangs will return to action this week when they travel to Elwood on Thursday, Jan. 9 to take on the Hi-Line Bulls. Games will start at 4:30 p.m.
