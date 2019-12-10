Basketball: Lexington vs. Ogallala

LEXINGTON – The Lexington basketball teams hosted the Ogallala Indians on Friday, Dec. 6. While they dropped both games to the team from the west, their efforts and performances made fans and coaches proud.
“It’s the second game in as many days where we gave ourselves a chance to win and just couldn’t get all the pieces put together,” Lexington girls head coach Robb Koerting wrote in an email to the Clipper-Herald. “We need to start valuing the basketball and not be willing to turn it over so much.”
The Minutemaids fell to the lady Indians in Friday’s game, 34-39. The Minutemaids spent a lot of time battling for a lead with Ogallala, but the Minutemaids fell behind after several turnovers. Koerting went on to give Ogallala a tip of the hat on their offense and stamina, part of what he feels is the reason the Minutemaids fell to the Indians.
“I give Ogallala a lot of credit though,” Koerting continued. “Their press is hard to manage for an entire game and they were able to outlast us, in the end. I like where our defensive effort is and the offense is coming along. We just lack experience and that might be the most frustrating part of the game, it’s hard to replicate game like scenarios so a lot of these girls are learning as they play.”
Koerting ended with some words of pride in his team.
“We have a great group of kids. They respond well to coaching and play hard,” Koerting wrote. “If we can clean up some of the mental mistakes and silly turnovers I think we’ll be in good shape.”
The Minutemen also played a physical game with Ogallala. The Lexington boys forced the Indians through regulation time and two overtime periods before finally dropping to the Indians. While the Minutemen may have lost, their coach conveys his pride in his team.
“This was a tough one because we had a lead and we gave them chances and they took them,” Lexington boys head coach Zach Jones said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud of the effort of my team. I’m proud, but I’m sad for them because I know they’re hurting. It was a tough one to lose, but we’ve got plenty of games left in the season.”
The Minutemen went toe-to-toe with what early season rankings have placed as the number two team in Class C-1 Basketball and took them through two overtime periods before a close 65-67 loss. Their stamina and tenacity was tested against Ogallala, and while they may not have come through as the winner, it bodes well for their season.
“Our guys know they’re as good as anyone,” Jones said. “They respect everyone; they don’t fear anyone and we came into this game with that attitude. We threw some big haymakers; they just threw the last one. This game should give them some confidence in a game like this, next time it comes around.”
The Lexington basketball squads will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 13 when they travel to Holdrege to take on the Dusters. The Minutemaids tip off at 6 p.m. while the boys play at 7:45 p.m.
