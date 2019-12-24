NORTH PLATTE – The Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen basketball squads traveled to North Platte on Saturday, Dec. 21 to face off with the Bulldogs. The Minutemaids suffered a wide loss to the lady ‘Dogs, 39-69, while the Lexington boys chalked up another win, 49-34.
The Minutemaids struggled to find the net to open the game with the lady Bulldogs in North Platte on Saturday, scoring just seven points to North Platte’s 20. While the Minutemaids stepped up their scoring in the second quarter, 14-18, they were unable to catch the lady ‘Dogs and trailed, 21-38 at the halftime break.
The Second half looked to repeat the first half as North Platte put another 20 points over seven points for Lexington in the third quarter, but the two teams matched each other in the fourth quarter, 11-11, giving the Bulldog girls the win over the Minutemaids, 39-69.
Scoring players for the Minutemaids against North Platte included Sarah Treffer with 18, Klair Fagot with nine, Kalli Sutton with five, Amaya Stewart with four and Jackie Ostrom with three.
The Minutemen appeared to take a slow and steady approach to Saturday’s win over the Bulldogs as they went 11-7 in the first quarter and 14-10 in the second to lead the game by eight at the half, 25-17. Lexington’s score was shy of their halftime average of 33 points, this season.
Coming back from the break, the Minutemen chugged along, steadily, putting up another 14 points in the third quarter and extended their lead another six points as North Platte put nine on the board. The fourth quarter was a low scoring affair for both teams with the Minutemen scoring 10 points over the Bulldogs’ eight and Lexington claimed their sixth win of the season, 49-34.
Scoring players for the Lexington Minutemen included Dylan Richman with 14, Nick Saiz with 13, Dau Mach with 10, Christian Dominguez with seven and Kaleb Carpenter with five.
The Minutemaids are still looking for their first win for the season with a record of 0-8 while the Minutemen continue to improve their season after the win with a season record of 6-1.
The Lexington Basketball teams will take a holiday break but will return to the court when they head to Wahoo for their holiday tournament on Friday, Dec. 27.
